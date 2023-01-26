Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
13 cool new products hitting the golf scene at the 2023 PGA Show
The 2023 PGA Show was an exciting display of golf’s best new products and brands, and from the ground in Orlando, there were plenty of new eye-catching products. Check out the video below to hear NBC Sports personality and PGA Show host Lauren Thompson‘s quick interviews with brand representatives about new releases and hot upcoming items.
Golf.com
The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa
Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
Golf.com
10 ways to hit high soft pitches that stop on a dime
Among the key weapons you need in your shotmaking arsenal: a high pitch shot that lands softly and doesn’t roll. While this shot has some risk to it, you can minimize the chance of mishits with good technique. Here’s how to pull it off:. 1. Employ the shot...
Golf.com
A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
Golf.com
Max Homa’s improved form fueled by mental tactics that ‘opened my eyes’
Max Homa has a new coach in his corner: a sports psychologist. After the 32-year-old (and recent GOLF Magazine cover star) picked up his sixth-career PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, Homa was asked how he has bolstered his self-belief in the last two or three years. Homa praised his sports psychologist, Julie Elion, who has previously worked with the likes of Phil Mickelson and Jimmy Walker, as well as the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Golf.com
Days after LIV Golf board shakeup, executive turnover continues
LIV Golf might have signed up for Riverdale, but it seems it wound up with Succession. Days after expanding league CEO and commissioner Greg Norman’s role for 2023, the controversial Saudi golf league found itself again in the news for a pair of executive departures, the latest in a slew of personnel announcements on the eve of the league’s second season.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet
The American took to Twitter to show his support for McIlroy, albeit rather sarcastically
Golf.com
‘Look out!’: Farmers Insurance leader drops club, narrowly avoids penalty
There are bad drops, and then there are bad drops. Farmers Insurance Open leader Sam Ryder narrowly avoided the latter on Sunday afternoon at Torrey Pines. The situation arose on the 15th hole, when Ryder approached his tee shot in the right-side rough while clinging to a one-stroke lead. As...
Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’
Mickelson took to Twitter to question the Farmers Insurance Open leader’s choice of pant.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf.com
Save $100 on this sporty and stylish Callaway carry bag
If the winter blues have you daydreaming about the start of the 2023 golf season, there’s no time like the present to lift that mood by stocking up on some new gear. And if you happen to be in the market for a new golf bag, you can enjoy big savings on Callaway’s Capital carry bag, which is currently on sale for a whopping $100 less than its usual retail price.
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: Jon Rahm is not a ‘superstar’
And Jon Rahm, winner of nine PGA Tour tournaments and another nine events worldwide, is not one, the longtime Golf Channel analyst said. “He’s an amazing player, and he certainly has the ability and the talent to become a superstar, but superstar is rarefied air,” he said Saturday night on the network’s Golf Central show.
Golf.com
Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop
Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
Golf.com
‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants
Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
DP World Tour Referee Statement Issued After Patrick Reed Tree Ruling
Tournament officials have given a statement on the Patrick Reed ruling that saw his ball stuck in a palm tree
Phil Mickelson Takes Shots at PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy on Twitter
Phil Mickelson decided this was the weekend to angry tweet about the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Homa’s record, Rory’s statement, Patrick Reed’s superpower | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re lobbying the PGA Tour to lend the NFL some officials — surely that would lead to fewer penalties. Let’s get to it!. Reed vs. Rory (in the court of public opinion) There’s been plenty of speculation on the events...
Golf.com
The secret to making delicious fish tacos at home, according to golf-club chefs
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Southern California is known for many things, not the least of which is exceptional golf, as the PGA Tour’s swing through San Diego and Los Angeles annually demonstrates. When it comes to food, the region is perhaps best known for its fish tacos — you’ll likely find them on menus as frequently as you’ll encounter great barbecue joints in Austin, Texas, or impressive bourbon lists in Louisville, Kentucky.
Comments / 2