Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO