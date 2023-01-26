ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
headynj.com

Science & Engineering Opportunities in The New Jersey Cannabis Industry

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the job opportunities available to professionals in the field. The Garden State is known to many for its tech firms, pharmaceutical and energy giants, shipping ports, world class hospitals, and medical practices. Now, the state is positioning itself as a hub of innovation in the cannabis industry. Opportunities in science & engineering are everywhere in the cannabis industry, if you look in the right places.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Foodie Breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
East Coast Traveler

10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurants are Absolutely Delicious

Seafood is one of the favorite foods of New Jersey. How can you not love seafood in a state that is located on the sea? Jersey seafood is among the best in America and the world. Our fishing industry here in the Garden State is going through some challenges, but the quality of seafood is always among the best. Maybe you fish yourself and you bring home your own great seafood to create great meals. The bottom line is Jersey has great seafood and it comes from right here at home.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy