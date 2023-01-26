Read full article on original website
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
Science & Engineering Opportunities in The New Jersey Cannabis Industry
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, so do the job opportunities available to professionals in the field. The Garden State is known to many for its tech firms, pharmaceutical and energy giants, shipping ports, world class hospitals, and medical practices. Now, the state is positioning itself as a hub of innovation in the cannabis industry. Opportunities in science & engineering are everywhere in the cannabis industry, if you look in the right places.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Why whale deaths are dividing environmentalists — and firing up Tucker Carlson
Since December, at least nine whales have been stranded on beaches in New Jersey and New York.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
NJ Foodie Breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most...
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
Don’t say it: 6 NJ words or phrases that should be banned indefinitely
New Jersey is an interesting place to live. There are so many things that make us unique and make living in the Garden State simply amazing. But then there are things that drive us absolutely nuts. And usually, it's words or phrases spoken by people who don't even live here.
Where to get New Jersey’s most amazing chicken parmigiana in 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurants are Absolutely Delicious
Seafood is one of the favorite foods of New Jersey. How can you not love seafood in a state that is located on the sea? Jersey seafood is among the best in America and the world. Our fishing industry here in the Garden State is going through some challenges, but the quality of seafood is always among the best. Maybe you fish yourself and you bring home your own great seafood to create great meals. The bottom line is Jersey has great seafood and it comes from right here at home.
