North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws

By Joel Porter
KX News
 6 days ago

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers are considering around 10 new gun and weapons-related bills at the capitol.

House Bill 1339 deals with when and where a person can carry a concealed weapon.

If passed, it would remove the 30-day waiting period for people with a class 2 license.

It would also allow all citizens to carry a weapon in North Dakota if they have a government-issued ID.

Some lawmakers argue that extending the law could open North Dakota to federal lawsuits.

“You are willing to take that gamble and spend the amount of money the state of North Dakota may have to spend to take the stance you’re taking today,” Rep. Pat Heinert asked.

“I would much rather defend something that meets the criteria of sensitive places and historical precedent and put ourselves in a higher likelihood of winning on this, than losing on this,” Rep. Ben Koppelman said.

Last summer, the supreme court ruled that New York’s carry law was unconstitutional.

Right now, there are 25 states which allow permit-less carry.

North Dakota’s law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.

Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota

House Bill 1194 is asking lawmakers to grant former armed service members the right to carry at public gatherings, such as churches or schools.

Representative Bill Tveit from Hazen drafted the law to help encourage more public safety in small towns that lack police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

House Bill 1483 would bar people from bringing a gun into a government building, including courthouses.

“I myself, am diagnosed with PTSD hyper vigilance. What does that mean? That doesn’t prohibit me from having a class 1 permit,” Andrew Kordonowy said. “That means I’m always aware of my surroundings. I’m constantly on the lookout for different things that are going to happen.”

“My experience in the North Dakota National Guard as a combat engineer does not give me the knowledge and training to be able to concealed carry a pistol with a class 1 firearms license in a public place, especially in a school,” Underwood school superintendent John Gruenberg said.

House Bill 1340 , meanwhile, seeks to limit cities and counties from passing tougher local gun laws than the state, which more recently happened in Fargo.

