Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to look toward the future at the 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon. The luncheon will feature a presentation from keynote speaker Phillip Neuhart, which will include an analysis on the local, state and national economy in the coming year.
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
Atlantic Beach names new town manager
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden is holding a celebration for it’s birthday event. Ayden was founded 132 years ago, 1891, and so the Town of Ayden Main Street committee has planned a founders event to celebrate. The event will begin Friday, Feb 3, and end Saturday, Feb 4.
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
ECU hosts first ever Black History Art Exhibit for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The walls of Ledonia Wright Cultural Center were full of pieces of art on Wednesday night, as East Carolina University held the first student Black History Art Exhibit. The exhibit gives artists the platform to create artwork that brings attention to the topic of black resistance. Shari...
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
ENC agriculture experts discuss future of crop health following warm January weather
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -70-degree weather and moist field conditions are what many crop farmers in Eastern Carolina have dealt with during the month of January. “This is how the farming game is played, adjusting throughout the year to weather,” said Mitch Smith, Pitt County Agricultural Extension Agent. The...
Greenville, Pitt County law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols’ death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As protests continue across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols questions are arising as to how law enforcement is responding and what changes may or may not be made. For the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Dance says that there are measures in place...
NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
East Carolina University launches a new, high-tech food delivery service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s campus looked a little different to students coming back to class Monday from the weekend. The launch of new and high-tech food robots strolling through campus had everyone guessing what they were all about. “I just saw a white blob and thought to myself...
