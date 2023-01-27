ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollocksville, NC

WITN

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to look toward the future at the 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon. The luncheon will feature a presentation from keynote speaker Phillip Neuhart, which will include an analysis on the local, state and national economy in the coming year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Atlantic Beach names new town manager

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ayden Founders Day weekend event schedule announced

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden is holding a celebration for it’s birthday event. Ayden was founded 132 years ago, 1891, and so the Town of Ayden Main Street committee has planned a founders event to celebrate. The event will begin Friday, Feb 3, and end Saturday, Feb 4.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN

ECU hosts first ever Black History Art Exhibit for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The walls of Ledonia Wright Cultural Center were full of pieces of art on Wednesday night, as East Carolina University held the first student Black History Art Exhibit. The exhibit gives artists the platform to create artwork that brings attention to the topic of black resistance. Shari...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
GREENVILLE, NC

