Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After

Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
restonnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
mocoshow.com
Paul Stanley of KISS to Appear at Montgomery Mall
Paul Stanley, the co-founder, singer, and guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, will be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) on Friday, February 24 from 7-9pm. Stanley’s art is currently on display at the gallery and individuals who purchase one of his paintings will have the opportunity to meet him at event. According to his website, “Paul Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. Paul’s work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940’s and 1950’s. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images.” We will post additional details about this event as they are released. Stanley will also be appearing the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on Saturday, February 25.
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1’s Own ‘Mr. Bake’ Nominated for Prestigious James Beard Award
Route 1 baker Kareem Queeman was nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award. Known as “Mr. Bake,” Queeman moved his ghost-kitchen dessert shop from Mount Rainier to Le Fantome food hall at the Station at Riverdale Park last year. On Instagram, he called the award the equivalent of...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Special Events and Programs in Honor of Black History Month
Montgomery Parks is offering a diverse selection of educational and entertaining programs to celebrate Black History Month. “Montgomery Parks not only has an exciting lineup of events for Black History Month, we also have year-round offerings focused on African American history and culture,” said Shirl Spicer, cultural resources museums manager at Montgomery Parks. “We invite visitors to take advantage of these resources throughout the year, not just in February.”
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
mocoshow.com
Electrical Hazard Blocks Some Lane on Rt 108 in Ashton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 6:30pm for an electrical hazard on the 100blk of Olney-Sandy Spring Rd (Route 108), between New Hampshire Ave and Sherwood high school in Ashton. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, PE704 responded “for electrical hazard, wires down, some lanes blocked.” As of now there is no word on how the pole was damaged.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces February Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has an engaging lineup of special events and programs in February, including birdwatching opportunities, the annual GreenScapes landscape design symposium, and special programs in celebration of Black History Month. February events in Montgomery Parks include:. Beginner Bird Identification Class...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
arlnow.com
A Lunar New Year celebration is planned at the Pentagon City mall this weekend
A Lunar New Year celebration is coming to the Pentagon City mall this weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is partnering with Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) on an event to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The festivities, starting at 1 p.m....
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
WTOP
DC is a leader in building new apartments, but they tend to be on the small side
D.C. ranks as one of the best large urban hubs for renting newly-built apartments. In the past decade, the number of new apartments coming online in the District has grown by nearly 70%, according to RentCafe. That’s roughly 39,000 new apartments. The average size of a new apartment that...
Commercial Observer
Beer, Bakeries and Boxing: More Retailers to Open at Carlyle Crossing in 2023
Seven new retailers are opening this year in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va.’s Eisenhower East neighborhood. Developed by Stonebridge, Carlyle Crossing is anchored by Wegmans and features 200,000 square feet of retail and 741 residential units in three apartment buildings. The site was acquired from the Hoffman family in 2018, and construction began in 2019.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Public Libraries Celebrates ‘Library Lovers Month’ with Kickoff Special Virtual Event on Saturday, Feb. 4
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), the Montgomery County Library Board and Friends of the Library, Montgomery County, Inc. (FOLMC) will kick off “Library Lovers Month” with a family friendly virtual event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. To celebrate the beginning of Library Lovers Month, Jacqueline Means (the STEM Queen) will demonstrate the hands-on STEM activity “Let’s Make Snow” for elementary-aged students.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
alxnow.com
Old Town residents and business owners cry foul over new George Washington Birthday Parade route
Updated at 6 p.m. Old Town residents and business owners are up in arms for not being officially notified of a route change for the George Washington Birthday Parade on Feb. 20 (President’s Day). The parade will shut down large sections of Old Town North and Old Town near...
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
