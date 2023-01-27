Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers...
FOX2now.com
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment. A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Missouri lawmakers debate parents’...
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
FOX2now.com
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
FOX2now.com
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area. Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing …. Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare...
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
FOX2now.com
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
FOX2now.com
Steven Johnson murder trial happening today
Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson. Anheuser-Busch begins its 5th annual Brew Across …. Anheuser-Busch begins its fifth annual Brew Across America event Tuesday. What You Are Doing About It? Wash U studying brain …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
Major Case Squad activated after man shot, killed in Berkeley
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.
Man charged in murder of 14-year-old
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged a 32-year-old man with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
KMOV
Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
KSDK
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
Police: Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police told 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
