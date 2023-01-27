ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment. A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Missouri lawmakers debate parents’...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court

Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria

Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State

Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Steven Johnson murder trial happening today

Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson. Anheuser-Busch begins its 5th annual Brew Across …. Anheuser-Busch begins its fifth annual Brew Across America event Tuesday. What You Are Doing About It? Wash U studying brain …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
CAHOKIA, IL
KSDK

Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

