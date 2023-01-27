ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Rock Island Police accepting applications

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
School foundations to partner for college financial planning event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Learn the best ways to save for college at the “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About College Planning” event, with financial planner and speaker, Heidi Huiskamp Collins.. The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Muscatine reports record number of fires in 2022

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - It was another record setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not one of the records the department wanted to see broke. The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record number of fires in 2022. In 2022, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,909 calls...
MUSCATINE, IA
Quad City Area public works departments react to mild winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area drivers may have noticed less snow and ice on the road this season as we approach the halfway point of winter this Friday. The QC metro has seen an average of about 10.8 inches of snow so far this season. During the entire...
DAVENPORT, IA
Close Up With CASI: Seniors and Companionship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) discusses the importance of companionship for seniors as Valentine’s Day nears. Laura talks about seniors and dating, companionship for seniors, and several different upcoming events leading up to Valentine’s Day. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly...
DAVENPORT, IA
Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
BETTENDORF, IA
St. Margaret's hospital closes

Nichole Elesser, 48 was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Augustana water polo players reflect on what National Girls and Women in Sports Day means to them. Updated: 3 hours ago. Why cities sometimes cover up cybercrime, and what...
MUSCATINE, IA
Deadline for Moline CDBG applications, Jan. 31

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Applications hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to submit an application. Community Development Block Grants are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services...
MOLINE, IL
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyberattack

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Russian hacking group has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website, along with the websites of dozens of other hospitals nationwide. UIHC has acknowledged its website is down Tuesday afternoon and its IT staff is investigating the cause...
IOWA CITY, IA
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team. Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training. 8...
BETTENDORF, IA
Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location. Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly...
DAVENPORT, IA
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
DAVENPORT, IA
MercyOne Clinton welcomes operations, nursing executive to leadership team

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced a new chief operating officer, chief nursing officer (COO/CNO) this week. Melissa Wood joined MercyOne’s team on Monday as COO/CNO of the MercyOne Medical Center, according to a media release from MercyOne Clinton. Before joining MercyOne, Wood was the chief nursing executive at UnityPoint Health Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
BETTENDORF, IA

