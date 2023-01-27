ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell Zoo is trying to boost the population of the Texas Horned Lizard

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Caldwell Zoo has been making big progress to save some of the smallest animals in the state of Texas.

Rhinos have returned to Caldwell Zoo

The Texas Horned Lizard is the official reptile of the Lone Star State and is currently considered a threatened species.

The zoo’s staff are hard at work trying to boost their population by letting them hatch at the zoo, and after six weeks the zoo will tag each lizard and release them into the wild.

Caldwell Zoo says that it will take two years for these small reptiles to reach their full size but when they do, the zoo’s staff will find more eggs to hatch and repeat the process.

