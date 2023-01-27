ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim.

Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anaheim police are investigating the case as a homicide and believe the victim may have been assaulted. The nature of the assault, however, remains unknown.

Police are asking for help from people who they believe tried to help the victim.

Several people apparently stopped and tried to render aid, but they left before authorities got a chance to speak to them, police said.

Anyone who may have seen anything or tried to help is asked to call 714-765-1900.

