ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal was named Wednesday. Dick Sweetman will be the first marshal in 42 years to also be a citizen of Ireland. Sweetman, 86, grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from the University of Notre Dame...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The days continue to get longer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In winter there are less hours of sunlight. This winter we have felt the lack of sunlight differently due to all the snowstorms. Sunlight is the best way to get vitamin D, and with the lack of light, there is a lack of Vitamin D.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s the Riverline District?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Trojans Go Gold’ night at West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A student at West Central High School is bringing the community together while also raising money and awareness for childhood cancer. Cambell Fischer is a senior at West Central. For National Honor Society, she organized “Trojans Go Gold,” which started last week and wrapped up at Tuesday night’s basketball double header. There was even a visit from Miss South Dakota.
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guests move back in at Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a little over a month since a pipe burst at the Union Gospel Mission, flooding the third floor, women’s center, and thrift store. Things are starting to get back to normal at the Union Gospel Mission. The CEO says guests...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal

YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities looking for suspect responsible for multiple robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for another man suspected in four robberies last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Kong Khai. Police believe he is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases the suspect showed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed

Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy