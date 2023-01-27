Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
US Marshals arrest woman in Arizona wanted in connection with Portland homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than six months after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police have arrested a woman for his murder, in Arizona. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Family wants justice in deadly Southeast Portland shooting. 43-year-old Janae Kelley was taken into custody by US Marshals on...
KATU.com
Portland Police Chief addresses accountability concerns following death of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell joined community leaders at a vigil to honor the life of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday. The group spoke out on the need for change. Nichols died in a Memphis hospital earlier this month. Body cam footage showing five now fired, charged...
KATU.com
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
KATU.com
Driver comes forward after tow truck operator hit, injured on I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they found the person who struck and injured a tow truck driver along Interstate 84 westbound in Portland early Sunday morning. The injured tow truck driver was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home, police said. According to officials, the hit-and-run...
KATU.com
Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
KATU.com
Police search for armed suspects in SE Portland, residents asked to shelter in place
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody Wednesday after an hours-long search prompted police to ask a Southeast Portland neighborhood to shelter in place. Portland Police officers were first called out at about 6:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Division Street.
KATU.com
Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
KATU.com
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
KATU.com
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
KATU.com
Meat cleaver-armed carjacking suspect arrested after standoff in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway. A...
KATU.com
Meat cleaver-wielding carjacking suspect caught hiding in NE Portland attic, police say
The suspect of a Northeast Portland crime spree who police say allegedly carjacked someone after arming himself with a meat cleaver has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail after police found him hiding in the attic of a home. Christopher Sean O’Connor, 30, is facing two counts of first-degree...
KATU.com
Hillsboro PD arrest murder suspect after man found dead in vehicle at Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police arrested a murder suspect who is accused of killing a man found dead inside a vehicle in an Intel parking garage on Friday evening. Steven Milner, 55, was arrested Tuesday in Clackamas County. He was charged in the murder of 56-year-old Kenneth Fandrich of Oregon City.
KATU.com
Student brings airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary
BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — A student brought an airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal. Principal Heidi Garcia told parents students notified school staff members that they’d seen the gun. Staff found the airsoft gun in the...
KATU.com
Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road
PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
KATU.com
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
KATU.com
Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
KATU.com
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
KATU.com
Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
Comments / 0