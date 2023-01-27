ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — A student brought an airsoft gun to Beavercreek Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal. Principal Heidi Garcia told parents students notified school staff members that they’d seen the gun. Staff found the airsoft gun in the...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy