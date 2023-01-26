A 31-year-old Bremerton man accused of setting fires in three vehicles and breaking a window at a beauty store in a commercial plaza in Silverdale on Wednesday night has been charged with second-degree arson and malicious mischief.

The man pleaded not guilty to the pair of charges Thursday in Kitsap County Superior Court. He remains in custody in the Kitsap County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Deputies were initially brought to the Silverdale Plaza off Bucklin Hill Road at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday after a person reported that a man had been breaking windows in the parking lot near the Azteca Mexican Restaurant, according to court documents. Law enforcement spoke to witnesses and victims near the Safeway gas station and determined that fires were set to three vehicles the man had been seen near: a Ford Mustang, a Safeway delivery vehicle and a Ford Econoline van, a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report.

Deputies also found damage to the windshield of another Safeway vehicle and found a broken back window on a government vehicle parked in front of the military recruiting offices in the shopping complex, as well as a broken window at the nearby Sally Beauty Supply store.

The man also allegedly approached a person at the Safeway gas station and demanded they fill up a Modelo bottle with gas. When they refused, the man reportedly said, "You're gonna have to because I have a gun," the deputy wrote.

Law enforcement stopped the man near the Staples store in the plaza and arrested him.

In 2013, the same man was charged with first-degree arson for a fire that destroyed a home and a vehicle near Crosby. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless burning and was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 65 days suspended, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man accused of setting fires in vehicles, breaking windows near Silverdale Safeway