Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are the creative minds behind the Disney Channel’s long-running animation series “Phineas and Ferb.” New episodes appeared on the network from 2007-2015. It was announced this month that Povenmire will revive the series as part of a new deal with Disney branded television. 40 new episodes will air over 2 seasons once they’re completed, according to Variety. In this interview from March 2017, the “Phineas and Ferb” co-creators joined Frank Buckley to discuss their then new show on Disney XD called “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

