“I just always think about what I know Nip would want me to do and what I know my children deserve,” the actress said. You People has been the talk of pop culture as the Kenya Barris film eased its way to Netflix, and the film’s star, Lauren London, has been hopping from one outlet to the next to help promote it. The actress took some deserved time away from the spotlight following the death of Nipsey Hussle. She reflected on her return to the big screen while on The Drew Barrymore Show.

2 DAYS AGO