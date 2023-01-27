Read full article on original website
Nia Long Explains Comments On “Black Movies”
Nia Long has elaborated on her recent comments regarding “Black movies.”. Nia Long has explained her recent comments on not liking the term “Black movies.” She elaborated on the opinion during an appearance on The Daily Show with guest host Wanda Sykes. “What I mean by that...
Lauren London Shares How She Found “Courage” To Act Again After Nipsey’s Death
“I just always think about what I know Nip would want me to do and what I know my children deserve,” the actress said. You People has been the talk of pop culture as the Kenya Barris film eased its way to Netflix, and the film’s star, Lauren London, has been hopping from one outlet to the next to help promote it. The actress took some deserved time away from the spotlight following the death of Nipsey Hussle. She reflected on her return to the big screen while on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Jamie Foxx Jams With Daughter On IG
The multi-medium star teased that they’d go on tour together following a cover of “Rapper’s Delight.”. Jamie Foxx and his daughter Analise shared a jam session on Instagram, and fans and viewers are pretty impressed. Of course, doubting Jamie Foxx’s talents is a fruitless endeavor, but it’s always heartening to see some family bonding over great tunes. Moreover, with Jamie on drums and Analise on bass, they recorded a cover of the one and only “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang.
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts
She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
Radio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His Wedding
In 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi’s set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans. They’re in a much better place these days, but there was a time when Offset and Cardi B’s marriage was on the rocks. The “Up” rapper even filed for divorce and was ready to leave her husband; however, Offset wasn’t ready to call it quits. In 2018, Cardi was in the middle of performing her Rolling Loud set when the Migos rapper interrupted with a surprise appearance.
NeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt Isn’t Gay After He Seemingly Comes Out On TikTok
The reality starlet’s 23-year-old looks to be in good health after suffering a heart attack and stroke in late 2022. NeNe Leakes previously rose to fame thanks to the years she spent on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series. Fans loved her for her hilarious commentary, bold style, and vivacious personality. Now that she’s no longer a part of the show, many continue to keep up with the glamorous life of her and her family.
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
Jhené Aiko Dubs Herself “Nami & Noah’s Mom” While Sharing Stunning Selfies
Besides taking care of her two kids, Aiko has also joined the ranks of Rihanna and Beyoncé after achieving her 20th Gold-certified single in the U.S. Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Shemar Moore Rocks “Baby Girl” Beanie In Adorable New Photos With Daughter Frankie
The new father may not appear on “Criminal Minds” anymore, but he’s still keeping Derek Morgan’s spirit alive in real life. Baby fever looks to be running rampant as of late. More and more celebrities continue to post adorable content with their newborns on social media. This past weekend we saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean singing to their son, Noah, on TikTok, and Diddy couldn’t help but draw attention to his adorable little one, Love. On Sunday (January 29), Shemar Moore also joined the club, dropping off some sweet selfies with his newborn daughter.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, & More Attend Oprah’s 69th Birthday
Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday alongside a number of famous faces over the weekend. Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 69th birthday over the weekend, alongside a number of high-profile celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and more were all in attendance. The event was also put on to celebrate the...
Chrisean Rock Says Lizzo Dressed Up As Her On Halloween “For Attention”
Chrisean questions if Lizzo’s costume was to show love or to make fun of her. Chrisean Rock is used to people delivering their opinions about her on social media, and she’s answering questions about Lizzo. Last Halloween, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared her costume on Instagram. She dressed up as Rock and even gave her rendition of the Crazy in Love star’s performance of her single, “Vibe.”
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce “Bad Boys 4”
Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are returning to the screen for “Bad Boys 4.”. Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are returning to the screen for Bad Boys 4. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return for a new installment in the buddy-cop film series. Sony Pictures confirmed...
