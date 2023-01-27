Read full article on original website
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
Keeping warm safely with North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the nation continues to experience high costs for utilities and natural gas, some people might try to warm themselves and their homes in unconventional fashions. “We have had instances where people are bringing propane and propane heaters into residences, which creates gasses and things...
Cozad presents Maker Fair 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad High School kicked off the Maker Fair 2023 on Tuesday morning. It was the first of two days of the fair, allowing the students to take a break from traditional classes and get a more hands-on introduction to careers that they may want to pursue in the future. Over the two days, students can choose from 70 different courses that may spark their interest. It has been nine years since Maker Fair was created, and teacher Amanda Rossell is excited about how far it has come.
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Celebrations began Sunday in North Platte at each of the catholic parishes and continued this morning at North Platte Catholic Schools as students gathered to hear Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaim the week Catholic Schools week in the City of North Platte.
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Wallace hosts Brady in a double header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace Wildcats were hosting the Brady Eagles. The girls teams played first in the double header, with the Wallace girls coming in with a 3-10 record and the Lady Eagles coming in with a 2-13 record. Starting things in the second half, Brady found himself...
