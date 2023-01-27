NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad High School kicked off the Maker Fair 2023 on Tuesday morning. It was the first of two days of the fair, allowing the students to take a break from traditional classes and get a more hands-on introduction to careers that they may want to pursue in the future. Over the two days, students can choose from 70 different courses that may spark their interest. It has been nine years since Maker Fair was created, and teacher Amanda Rossell is excited about how far it has come.

COZAD, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO