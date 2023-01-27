ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Winter storm hits San Diego County bringing flooding, mountain snow, wet roads

SAN DIEGO — A winter storm brought mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County on Monday. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light rains were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal-facing slopes of higher terrain.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E customers to see gas bills decline 68% in February

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents stunned by their SDG&E bills this month will get some relief in February. The utility company announced Tuesday natural gas prices are dropping by 68 percent. "I think it's welcome news,” says SDG&E spokesperson Anthony Wagner. Wagner explained the total gas rate for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy