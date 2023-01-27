Read full article on original website
Firefighters rescue dog trapped for hours in 60 foot hole in Chula Vista
BONITA, Calif. — Firefighters successfully rescued a dog that fell down a 60-foot hole in Chula Vista on Wednesday. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene at a home near Vista Dr & Bonita Glen Drive in Chula Vista. The large German Shepherd-type dog, a retired law enforcement K-9...
San Diego to begin full enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance along beach areas
SAN DIEGO — San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes...
Why has the City of San Diego taken 4 years to replace a light post near schools?
SAN DIEGO — Jeanne Hoey owns a property near Regents Road in University City that she rents out to tenants. In 2019, she says her tenants told her a car crashed into a light post that used to be near Berino Court and Arriba and it has never been replaced.
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
Winter storm hits San Diego County bringing flooding, mountain snow, wet roads
SAN DIEGO — A winter storm brought mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County on Monday. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light rains were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal-facing slopes of higher terrain.
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
Gusty winds knock down trees; cause traffic headaches across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Fierce Santa Ana winds battered the San Diego area Thursday, making driving treacherous for big rigs and other large vehicles while toppling numerous trees, one of which fell onto a person in Balboa Park. Through the morning and afternoon, the blustery conditions generated gusts recorded at...
Decaying trees were reported but ignored before recent parade of strong winds
SAN DIEGO — Some downed trees in Balboa Park and across San Diego County had been reported before yesterday's high winds. Some people said the agencies they reported these trees to ignored their worries, which they believe could have prevented the damage. “My tree album has about 250 photos...
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Point Loma gay bar plumbing issue racks up bills for owners, city says no issues reported
SAN DIEGO — Hidden off Lytton Street in Point Loma, The Hole in the Wall has been drawing big crowds for decades. It's a San Diego staple, but a plumbing issue could soon plunge that status down the drain. Karen Sherman, along with her son, owns and operates The...
Neighbors in College East frustrated by ADUs towering over single-family homes
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College East area don’t like what they’re seeing as multiple, two-story accessory dwelling units (ADUs), are popping up in their neighborhood. “This is what’s going up behind our property,” said Joe Newsome, who has lived on the 5100 block of 69th...
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
Recurring fires at vacant home have neighbors on edge in Grant Hill
SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out after midnight Sunday at a home in Grant Hill at 2847 K Street, and this is not the first time a fire has started at the address. Neighbors say it’s a problem that has gotten out of control in recent months.
SDG&E customers to see gas bills decline 68% in February
SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents stunned by their SDG&E bills this month will get some relief in February. The utility company announced Tuesday natural gas prices are dropping by 68 percent. "I think it's welcome news,” says SDG&E spokesperson Anthony Wagner. Wagner explained the total gas rate for...
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosts 3rd annual women’s Fire Prep Academy
SAN DIEGO — It's an exciting time for 27-year-old Amanda Wineberger, a San Diego resident who moved here from Connecticut. “I’ve become connected with the SD community, and I love giving back to the community,” she said. That's because she and dozens of other women got to...
Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers
SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa...
San Diego County Board of Supervisor's Chair Nora Vargas delivers annual State of the County Address
SAN DIEGO — Nora Vargas, San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair, gave the annual State of the County speech Wednesday evening. Vargas' speech focused on improving life for families, improving infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness across San Diego County. Vargas is the first Latina serving...
