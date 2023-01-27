Read full article on original website
KSDK
Page announces revival of St. Louis County Crime Commission
The council has been in existence since 1976. The commission was previously revived in 2019 but was put on pause again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSDK
Spire employee struck by driver fleeing police in south St. Louis
The employee suffered a severe injury to his left leg and was taken to a local hospital. Police have not given an update on his condition.
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
St. Louis rapper sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A St. Louis rapper and accused gang leader was sentenced in federal court on a gun charge.
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri pleads guilty to defrauding elderly customers
A former bank branch manager from Florissant, Missouri on Monday admitted targeting elderly customers of her bank and stealing $175,000 of customers’ money. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to four felony counts of bank fraud. From Feb. 20, 2020,...
Police: St. Louis mom turns in 13-year-old son for suspected carjacking pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old boy had a court hearing after being accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face and stealing his car in south St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it was the teenager's mother who turned him in. This is after...
KSDK
Pastor gets carjacked at his church in south St. Louis by 2 teenagers
Two teenagers pointed a gun in his face before taking his car. The carjacking happened Friday night.
You Paid For It: North St. Louis County police, leaders want red light protections
North St. Louis County mayors and police officials are pushing the county government to put measures in place to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and citizens.
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure.
KMOV
St. Charles man gets 10 years in prison after being caught with 100 lbs. of meth
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Charles man who tried to bring 100 pounds of meth to the St. Louis area was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, was caught in Kansas in October 2020 with two duffle bags with about 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. McDaniels was traveling from Colorado to the St. Louis region.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
Florissant bank manager admits defrauding elderly customers
On Monday, a former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, went to federal court and admitted stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.
Steven Johnson murder trial happening today
Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson.
KSDK
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
