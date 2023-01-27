Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Anticipate total snow accumulations of a half inch or less and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and untreated roads may become icy and slick. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 22:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected, with some light snow possible. Total additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation. * WHERE...West-central Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 21:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Collingsworth; Donley; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Lee, Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Lee; Val Verde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...within this affected area the impacts of ice accumulation is expected mainly in the northern reaches of these counties. Southern portions of the advisory area may see icy conditions diminish as temperatures gradually warm to above freezing or remain above freezing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Oklahoma WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Wichita WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch with freezing rain and sleet. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible in some areas.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calhoun; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beckham, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Greer by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Beckham; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow will also occur into Thursday morning, causing reduced visibility and slick roads.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 21:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch possible through early Thursday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damage to trees and power lines could result in power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Carter; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch with freezing rain and sleet. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible in some areas.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Areas of blowing snow also expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing snow will also cause reduced visibility and may result in difficult travel. Dangerous wind chills are also expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds will start to increase between midnight and 3 AM and then increase further toward 6 AM.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Storm total accumulation 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be difficult along the Steese Highway.
