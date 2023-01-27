ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

A look at Black history in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black history throughout the United States is rich with achievements, and St. Louis is no exception to important events in Black history. Learn about St. Louis’ first Black lawyer, how ACTION members chained themselves to the Gateway Arch, and listen to Scott Joplin’s New Rag!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The long discussed Northside-Southside Metrolink is tracking closer to reality as Bi-State Development moves to finalize a route. Discussions of an expansion of Metrolink have been in the works for more than a decade. Voters in 2017 approved a sales tax increase specifically for expanded services. In 2022 a revised route was presented that shifted from more stations in Downtown to a route on Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa in South St. Louis to Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. This path would take the line through areas of major development including the MLS stadium and the NGA site in North St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

National Women and Girls in Sports day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today is National Women and Girls in Sports day. And there is a brand new non-profit offering a program to get women and girls of all ages more involved. News 4′s Steve Harris visited Dreamflight Theatricals at the Powerplex in Hazelwood.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future. Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wash U buys several properties in Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several buildings along a popular stretch of Delmar Avenue have a new owner. Washington University said it purchased the six properties in the Delmar Loop, including the famous ‘Pin-Up Bowl,’ from Joe Edwards. The longtime entertainment venue owner has spent decades building up the Delmar Loop into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Beyoncé coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis this summer, the artist announced Monday. Beyoncé will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Monday, August 21 as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour will start in Stockholm, Sweeden on May 10 and end at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Your go-to guide for Black owned eateries in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From fancy to farms, from steaks to vegan - here is a comprehensive list of Black owned St. Louis businesses for all your food needs. The map is sortable by restaurants, cafes, catering and women owned businesses. There are also tags for food trucks and farms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy