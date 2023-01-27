Read full article on original website
KMOV
A look at Black history in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black history throughout the United States is rich with achievements, and St. Louis is no exception to important events in Black history. Learn about St. Louis’ first Black lawyer, how ACTION members chained themselves to the Gateway Arch, and listen to Scott Joplin’s New Rag!
KMOV
Clydesdale mural that’s overlooked St. Louis for 55 years gets revamped
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, workers started removing the Clydesdale sign that has adorned the Anheuser-Busch brewery building for decades. The iconic sign has looked over I-55 for years. It is now getting revamped. This is to celebrate the Clydesdales’ 90th anniversary. The new mural was created by...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
KMOV
St. Louis City raises Pan African flag to celebrate start of Black History Month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis officials today raised the red, black and green flag at City Hall, recognizing the start of Black History Month. St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones said that teaching Black history is important because it is American history. Every year Black History Month has a...
Homeless woman suffers frostbite as temperatures plummet below freezing
A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering from frostbite outside of St. Patrick Center earlier Monday, sparking conversation about the gap in resources for the homeless in the city.
KMOV
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delmar Boulevard was prosperous for decades and one of the places to be in St. Louis. That was then. And now, it has been hollowed out by actions that made it a dividing line between races and the “haves and have-nots.”. Between the city...
KMOV
Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The long discussed Northside-Southside Metrolink is tracking closer to reality as Bi-State Development moves to finalize a route. Discussions of an expansion of Metrolink have been in the works for more than a decade. Voters in 2017 approved a sales tax increase specifically for expanded services. In 2022 a revised route was presented that shifted from more stations in Downtown to a route on Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa in South St. Louis to Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. This path would take the line through areas of major development including the MLS stadium and the NGA site in North St. Louis.
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
KMOV
National Women and Girls in Sports day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today is National Women and Girls in Sports day. And there is a brand new non-profit offering a program to get women and girls of all ages more involved. News 4′s Steve Harris visited Dreamflight Theatricals at the Powerplex in Hazelwood.
KMOV
St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future. Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.
KMOV
Wash U buys several properties in Delmar Loop
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several buildings along a popular stretch of Delmar Avenue have a new owner. Washington University said it purchased the six properties in the Delmar Loop, including the famous ‘Pin-Up Bowl,’ from Joe Edwards. The longtime entertainment venue owner has spent decades building up the Delmar Loop into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
KMOV
Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
KMOV
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI is now involved in the search for who is responsible for making threats to three LGBTQ businesses in the grove and the venue that was set to host a drag performer storytime. The co-owner of Prism said he had death threats made against...
KMOV
Ferguson teen’s lawncare business booming this winter, more growth on the horizon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Ferguson teenager is experiencing major success as his lawncare business, founded on grit and determination, continues to bring in new customers. Lawrence Hoye, 15, started Hoye Lawn and Landscaping LLC. when he was just 13 years old. “I just want to most definitely thank my...
KMOV
Beyoncé coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis this summer, the artist announced Monday. Beyoncé will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Monday, August 21 as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour will start in Stockholm, Sweeden on May 10 and end at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.
KMOV
Your go-to guide for Black owned eateries in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From fancy to farms, from steaks to vegan - here is a comprehensive list of Black owned St. Louis businesses for all your food needs. The map is sortable by restaurants, cafes, catering and women owned businesses. There are also tags for food trucks and farms.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
Teen in custody for carjacking outside St. Louis church
A teenager is in custody in connection with a recent carjacking outside a south St. Louis church.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
