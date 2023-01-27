Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
Man sentenced to 40 years for Stockbridge armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years for armed robbery after holding up a hair salon in Stockbridge. Yadley Girard was convicted of robbing the Preeminence Hair Salon Studio on North Henry Boulevard Spt. 26, 2021. As it was closing up for the night, Girard pointed a gun at an employee and her 5-year-old son, demanding her property. He then robbed a customer who came to the door after hearing the employee scream. Girard then left in the customer’s Toyota Camry with her purse, handgun and other belongings.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Fulton County on Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a person shot at around 10:25 a.m. on 2280 Campbellton Road. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Teen surrenders after barricading with a knife inside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teen surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home while police tried to serve a warrant. Officials say Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice officers responded to a home on Ridgewood Drive to serve a warrant for violating probation for aggravated assault. Officials say a teen was armed with a knife and was not cooperative with police initially.
13-year-old girl goes missing in Clayton County
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search is underway for a young girl in Clayton County. Police say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro Tuesday morning at 11:15 a.m. without permission and hasn’t been seen since. Officials say Janiyah suffers from multiple mental...
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation
Driver caught on video speeding off after hitting Gwinnett County cyclist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a car hit a Gwinnett County cyclist and kept driving. It happened near North Price Road and Woodward Mill Road in Suwanee on Saturday. Ben Milcarek, who was wearing a camera, was riding with the North...
Douglas County jury convicts man of battery, simple battery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of battery and simple battery after slapping a woman and her child. Randy Wright slapped a child and her mother during a domestic dispute Nov. 6, 2018. The child called law enforcement after she was slapped while trying to defend her mother. She defended her mother after she found Wright choking her on the floor.
Child taken to the hospital after being struck by school bus in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur. DeKalb Dispatch received a call about a child struck by a school bus on the 3800 block of Brown Drive around 7:15 a.m. The DeKalb Police Department says a 7-year-old boy slipped...
Mattie’s Call issued for 35-year-old Cobb County man
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Cobb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old man. Michael Evan Ballard was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1825 County Services Pkwy in Marietta. Ballard is described as a Black male with brown eyes...
Georgia NAACP demands Fulton County Sheriff’s Office disband SCORPION Unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - County leaders are working to make adjustments to the approach on crime in the city including the use of the Fulton County SCORPION unit. Sheriff Patrick Labat on Wednesday provided more insight into how the Scorpion unit is operating in Fulton County amid calls from the NAACP to disband the unit entirely.
Atlanta police investigating suspicious package on Trinity Avenue
Atlanta police investigating suspicious package on Trinity Avenue
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘SCORPION’ Unit name
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of bodycam footage showing Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols has prompted at least one metro Atlanta law enforcement agency to reevaluate its own crime fighting unit. Just like Memphis Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has called their special task force...
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.
Shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to officials, police responded to Lorenzo Drive SW after reports of a person shot. The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time. The identity of the shooting victim...
Bill in general assembly would mandate body cameras for police officers statewide
Bill in general assembly would mandate body cameras for police officers statewide
SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
