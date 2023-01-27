ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years for armed robbery after holding up a hair salon in Stockbridge. Yadley Girard was convicted of robbing the Preeminence Hair Salon Studio on North Henry Boulevard Spt. 26, 2021. As it was closing up for the night, Girard pointed a gun at an employee and her 5-year-old son, demanding her property. He then robbed a customer who came to the door after hearing the employee scream. Girard then left in the customer’s Toyota Camry with her purse, handgun and other belongings.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO