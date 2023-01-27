Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Adam Schefter Shares What Led to Cowboys, Kellen Moore Parting Ways
If you blinked, you missed it. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their early exit from the playoffs. Less than 24 hours later, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Moore will be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Lombardi. That’s quite the whirlwind. So,...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton is now in Denver, but that shouldn't tarnish his New Orleans legacy
As the Sean Payton sweepstakes played out this offseason, a disturbing sentiment sprouted in some precincts of the Saints fan base. It went something like this: Good riddance. Payton turned his back on New Orleans and left us when the going got tough. I’m not sure how or where this...
NOLA.com
January was a terrible month for the Pelicans, who took a tumble down the West standings
When January started, the New Orleans Pelicans were half a game behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference. When the month ended, 9½ games separated the two teams. On Tuesday, New Orleans and Denver met for the third time this season. The Pelicans got roasted...
NOLA.com
Pelicans get stuck in Denver for extra night because of freezing conditions in Texas
Freezing conditions in Texas will force the New Orleans Pelicans to stay in Denver on Wednesday and fly into Dallas on Thursday, the same day they are scheduled to take on the Mavericks in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Pelicans were supposed to fly to Dallas on Wednesday. Their travel...
