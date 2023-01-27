ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

LISTEN: 911 call from witness who saw smoke from Regal Apartments in Charleston, West Virginia

By Lane Ball, Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1ZKj_0kSkWvwI00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials have released a 911 call from a witness who saw the smoke coming from the Regal Apartments building in downtown Charleston on Wednesday.

The once-thriving apartment building along Kanawha Boulevard is now a pile of rubble, changing the lives of the nearly 100 residents who lived there and lost everything in Wednesday’s devastating fire . The blaze began around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, and a caller told 911 operators they could see smoke coming from the roof.

Listen: 911 Call on Regal Apartments fire

Witness: “There’s smoke coming from this building right here.” Dispatcher: “Corner of Ruffner and Kanawha Boulevard?” Witness: “Yeah.” Dispatcher: “Okay, the apartment building?” Witness: “Yeah, the apartments. There’s people in there, too.” Dispatcher: “Okay, where is the smoke coming from?” Witness: “Uh, the roof, and one of the apartments is on fire. Yeah, it has to be. It’s coming from like – I can see it coming out of the side of the building right here. Like the vent holes.” Dispatcher: “Gotcha, and the smoke is coming from, if your facing the building, the right hand side?” Witness: “Yeah, it looks like its coming from the top right window, the top right apartment.”

Demolition on the building began Wednesday night while the flames were still going as a measure to control the fire. Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges says demolishing the building is a rare decision, but in this case, it was the best way to control the fire.

Regal Apartments residents heartbroken after their home destroyed before their eyes

Officials say 35 of the building’s 37 units were occupied and all of the nearly 100 residents are safely accounted for, however, while some animals were rescued, at least one resident confirmed that they lost their beloved dog in the fire.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the commission plans to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross to help the displaced residents.

How to help the Regal Apartments fire victims in Charleston, West Virginia

With all of their belongings destroyed, the Red Cross and several organizations throughout the Charleston community are working to help the residents get back on their feet.

While some residents are staying with family or friends, Patriot Services Group, which owns the building, says they have also placed residents in temporary, free-to-them housing and are working with the city and investigators to learn the cause of the fire.

Patriot Services Group is continuing its focus and attention on the needs of the residents of Regal Apartments. We have placed each resident in temporary housing, free to them, and have personnel on-site with the displaced residents to continually assess needs and make any needed accommodation available. We are committed to ensuring financial and housing assistance to the displaced residents until each resident is re-housed.

We remain actively engaged with city officials and investigators to understand the root cause of this tragic fire. We have proactively reached out to residents at our additional housing complexes to reassure them of their safety and review complex-specific fire safety planning as an additional precautionary measure. We are extremely grateful for the continued support and assistance from our residents, first responders, city officials and numerous other organizations, too many to thank.

-Patriot Services Group

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia announces new fire chief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston announced its new fire chief on Monday. According to a release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office, Craig A. Matthews is the next Fire Chief for the Charleston Fire Department. “We are excited to welcome Craig Matthews as the new Chief of the Charleston Fire Department,” said Mayor Amy […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

DEP determines diesel not spilled after Mingo County, West Virginia crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Editor’s Note: New information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has determined that diesel was not one of the materials spilled during a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Mingo County. This article has been updated to reflect that information. UPDATE: (7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023) – A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

St. Francis Emergency Department closes; moves services to Thomas Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023, as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital. Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Hazardous road conditions reported

(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy