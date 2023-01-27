Read full article on original website
Research: Bitcoin price expected to jump on hopes FOMC rate schedule tops out
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate suggests the strong correlation between Bitcoin and gold could mark the start of a price run-up, depending on whether the Fed’s hiking schedule is done by March. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set to conclude on Feb. 1, with the market overwhelmingly...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin loses momentum after failing to break $24,000 resistance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of around $19 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,047.31 billion — down 1.81% from $1,066 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell by 1.29% and 1.55% to $445.8 billion and $193.8 billion, respectively.
Singapore financial watchdog’s chairman questions if regulating crypto legitimizes speculation
Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, spoke at the WEF23 and stated a controversial take on crypto regulations and questioned if regulating crypto could legitimize speculation, VulcanPost reported. Shanmugaratnam said:. “I think whether it’s crypto or traditional finance, you have to regulate for things like money...
Bitcoin wallet cracking competition unbeaten as seed words revealed
Wallet provider, Wasabi Wallet, launched an educational Bitcoin competition on Jan. 23, asking people to ‘crack’ the seed phrase of a wallet loaded with over 4 million Sats. The project, titled ‘Hunting Sats,’ is backed by Swan Bitcoin, Trezor, Blockstream, and several other respected companies in the Bitcoin...
Bitcoin liquidations in last 24 hours top $160M
The third most significant long Bitcoin (BTC) liquidation of 2023 occurred on Jan. 30, as over $160 million worth of BTC were liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. At the time of writing, data shows that a total of $160.69 million worth of BTC got liquidated...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Crypto investment products see weekly inflows of $117M, highest since July 2022
Amid investor sentiment signaling ‘greed,’ cryptocurrency investment products saw weekly inflows of $117 million last week — the highest since July 2022, according to a CoinShares report. Investors are almost solely focusing on Bitcoin, which saw inflows of $116 million. Total assets under management (AuM) of investment...
Polygon surpasses BNB Chain in daily transactions as MATIC pumps 20% over weekend
Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, has surpassed BNB Chain in the number of daily transactions, according to on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate. On Jan. 29, BNB Chain recorded 3,007,245 transactions, while Polygon processed 3,066,110 in the same period. Data derived from Polygonscan and BscScan highlighted the increase in daily transactions...
60% of investors believe ETH has better growth potential than BTC – CoinShares survey reveals
Around 60% of investors believe that Ethereum (ETH) has a more compelling growth outlook, according to a survey by CoinShares. As opposed to the 60% siding with ETH, only 30% of the respondents said Bitcoin (BTC) had the most compelling growth outlook, according to the CoinShares survey. The survey included...
Bitcoin surpasses $23.5k, approaches $24k
The price of Bitcoin rose above $23,500 at 4 p.m. UTC on Jan. 29. That value brought the asset’s market cap above $452 billion. The change represents a 3.65% increase from the asset’s lowest value today ($22,157). Bitcoin’s price gained nearly $1,350 by that measure. Today’s movement...
Alameda Research sues Voyager for $446M to recover loan repayments
Defunct crypto hedge fund Alameda Research has sued bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $445.8 million. Alameda is trying to recover the loan repayments it made to Voyager in the 90 days preceding its own bankruptcy, according to a court filing on Jan. 30. Alameda filed for bankruptcy along with...
BlockFi permitted to auction mining equipment
BlockFi has gained permission in bankruptcy court to sell its cryptocurrency mining equipment, Bloomberg reported Jan. 30. Bloomberg cited statements made by BlockFi representatives during a video hearing today. The company’s lawyer, Francis Petrie, said:. “We’ve received substantial interest in the market for bidding purposes and current volatility in...
Cream Finance exploiter moves $3.3M ETH in January
Blockchain analytical firm Peckshield tweeted that the Cream Finance (CREAM) exploiter transferred 365.7 ETH — worth $600,000 — to an unknown centralized crypto exchange TradeOgre on Jan. 30. The exploiter had transferred 2,070 Ethereum — roughly $3.3 million — to the same platform since Jan. 9, according to...
Gemini’s stablecoin loses USD peg amid OKX delisting
Gemini-backed stablecoin Gemini Dollar(GUSD) has lost its parity with the US Dollar, falling by 0.84% to $0.9851 in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Available data shows that the stablecoin experienced sharp price swings over the past week, reminiscent of its run towards the end of last year.
3 SBF-related wallets swapped $90M stETH for Ethereum at height of market depeg
Blockchain security firm PeckShield identified three wallets that converted 63,860 staked Ethereum (stETH) — roughly $90 million — to Ethereum (ETH) when the stETH/ETH peg dropped to a monthly low between May 2022 and June 2022. The firm said the three wallets withdrew the stETH from FTX, converted...
Grayscale faces lawsuit from rival Osprey over long-awaited ETF conversion
Digital asset manager Grayscale faces a lawsuit from its much smaller competitor, Osprey Funds, as seen in a Connecticut court filing dated Jan. 30. According to Osprey, Grayscale falsely promised to turn its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Osprey said that Grayscale portrayed that...
Bitcoin difficulty hits new ATH rising by 4.68%, further securing the network
‘s difficulty has risen by 4.68% in the second largest positive adjustment in a year to reach a new all-time high. The blockchain’s difficulty is set automatically within Bitcoin’s core code based on mining activity on the network. The below chart illustrates the most significant adjustments, both positive...
Op-ed: How crypto turned Portugal into a promised land for entrepreneurs
The following is a guest post from Carlos Prada, CEO, and founder of Masterblox. The crypto industry has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. It took less than four years for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to go from a niche industry to a global powerhouse able to move markets and shape regulation.
