A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Shannon Sharpe Suggests Tony Romo Nearly Said the N-Word During Chiefs-Bengals Game
NFL broadcaster Tony Romo made a strange and head-scratching mistake by almost saying a certain word during the Chiefs-Bengals game. The verbal miscue caught the attention of plenty of fans around the league, and eventually the attention of Shannon Sharpe who weighed in on the debate in a humorous way.
NFL World Roasts Tony Romo for Bizarre Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
It’s Monday. We’re still coming down from that fantastic Bengals-Chiefs finish. And finally, the ears stopped ringing from all that Tony Romo shouting. The pitch of Romo’s voice kept growing higher throughout the game. And NFL fans viewing at home began noticing that Tony Romo also was speaking nonsense.
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs
Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who reportedly killed Osama bin... The post Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Peyton Manning Places Support Behind One Candidate for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Maning has been advocating for the Indianapolis Colts to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer also reports the Colts are hoping to bring Callahan in for a second interview Wednesday. He is also in consideration for...
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement
Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
Adam Schefter Shares What Led to Cowboys, Kellen Moore Parting Ways
If you blinked, you missed it. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their early exit from the playoffs. Less than 24 hours later, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Moore will be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Lombardi. That’s quite the whirlwind. So,...
Pittsburgh Steelers Star Named to Pro Bowl as Late Addition
Another Pittsburgh Steeler is heading to the Pro Bowl. Friday, the Steelers announced Cam Heyward will replace Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in the game. He’s the third Pittsburgh player selected to the game, joining starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, who won’t participate in the game.
Former NFL Head Referee Says Refs Missed Penalty on Key Play in Chiefs vs. Bengals
Just when you thought the controversies from the AFC Championship Game would go away, Gene Steratore stirs up trouble. The... The post Former NFL Head Referee Says Refs Missed Penalty on Key Play in Chiefs vs. Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Tom Brady Retires, Sends Emotional Message to NFL, Fans
Tom Brady announced his retirement early Wednesday. He did so with a simple video message to all his fans as day broke over the country. “I’m retiring for good,” he told his fans. Tom Brady, the 45-year-old father of three, woke up Wednesday and delivered the news via...
The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back
After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role...
Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey Took Cases of Beer To-Go From Arrowhead Stadium Concession Stand After AFC Championship Win
You can never have too much beer for a championship celebration. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey just wanted to make sure there was plenty to go around after his team’s thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Following Sunday’s game Humphrey made...
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach
Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach. That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.
Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement months after divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Brady posted a heartfelt goodbye video across multiple social media platforms, saying goodbye to the game after a 23 year NFL career. Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reacted to Brady’s message via Instagram commenting, “Wishing...
Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges 10 Days Before Super Bowl
Just days before the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. The post Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges 10 Days Before Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
Charles Barkley Goes on Hilarious Rant on Why He Went to College at Auburn
Former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley made an appearance on the broadcast of the Tigers most recent SEC/Big 12 Challenge game versus West Virginia. On the call, Barkley was asked why he chose to attend Auburn, and didn’t hold back on his hilarious reasoning. “They sucked, to...
Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions
The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
