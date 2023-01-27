ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach

Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach. That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.
GREEN BAY, WI
Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions

The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
DENVER, CO
