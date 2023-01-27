Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach. That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO