A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.

GREENFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO