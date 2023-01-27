Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Springfield Police to focus next budget on training and traffic
When the Springfield Police present their proposed budget this week, Chief Ken Scarlette says the focus will be on training and traffic enforcement. Scarlette says his overall spending request for the fiscal year that starts March 1st is actually down one-half of one-percent from the current allocation. But he is...
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
wmay.com
MLK Jr. exhibit at Springfield’s African American History Museum seeks to educate, inspire
“Museum” is the Latin variation of the old greek word “Mouseion”; the word – at the foundational, Greek level – translates variously into “house, seat, or shrine of the Muses.”. In Grecian mythology, the daughters of the great and powerful god Zeus and his...
wmay.com
Wells Fargo cuts 140 positions from Springfield home lending operations
A major Springfield employer is laying off dozens of workers. Wells Fargo has cut 140 positions from its home lending operations in Springfield. The State Journal-Register reports the jobs were eliminated from the company’s “correspondent” business, which purchases mortgages that were originated by other lenders. Wells Fargo...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
wmay.com
Dead Springfield man found in semi shows no signs of trauma
The Sangamon County Coroner says there is no sign of injury or trauma on the body of a Springfield man who was found dead in his semi over the weekend. The truck was parked in a lot in the 2500 block of North Dirksen Parkway when the body was discovered Saturday afternoon.
wmay.com
Illinois State Museum operating at pre-pandemic hours again
After years of reduced operating hours caused by the COVID pandemic, the Illinois State Museum is returning to its pre-pandemic hours. The museum went to a five-day-per-week schedule because of the pandemic – but is now back to operating seven days a week. Hours are 9:30 am to 4:30...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Chief Scarlette condemns actions of Memphis SCORPION police
Springfield’s police chief is condemning the actions of several Memphis police officers implicated in the beating death of a suspect – but says there are multiple safeguards in place in Springfield to prevent such an occurrence here. The Memphis cops were part of a street crimes unit called...
wmay.com
Chicago returns to Springfield at the UISPAC this June
One of the most famous bands to come out of Illinois will perform at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center in June. Chicago was formed in 1967 and released its first album, under the name “Chicago Transit Authority,” in 1969. The group has toured every year...
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
wlds.com
Springfield Man Convicted on Jan. 6th Riot Charges
A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than 2 years ago was convicted of federal charges on Monday. 40 year old Thomas B. Adams, Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding. According to the Washington D.C. Federal court, Adams will remain free on recognizance until his sentencing on June 16th.
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
