BREMERTON, Wash. — A forensic facial sketch of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in Bremerton has been released in the hopes that he can be identified. A Thursday news release from the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office said the remains were discovered in an area known to be occupied by homeless people near Auto Center Way and Harlow Drive on Oct. 21, 2022.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO