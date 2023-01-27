ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Centre Daily

Lakers Injury Report: Pacers Star To Play Against LA After Long Absence

Everyone gets healthy against your Los Angeles Lakers (except Kevin Durant). More evidence of that annoying reality was on display earlier today. The head coach LA's next opponents on this road trip, Indiana Pacers leader Rick Carlisle, revealed to reporters that he expects star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, to be able to suit up for Indiana tomorrow against the Lakers, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster

Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Discusses Impending Jersey Retirement

Any chance to be immortalized within your franchise is an incredible. With the history the Lakers have some may argue it makes it that much more special but Pau Gasol is forever deserving of the honor to have his jersey retired. Gasol and a second round pick was traded over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?

It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James

The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
Centre Daily

As the GOAT announces his retirement, we look back on Tom Brady’s best moments on the golf course

And no, not the greatest quarterback of all time. Not the greatest football player of all time. The greatest athlete of all time. Yes, this is coming from a Patriots fan so is there a little bias? Sure. But you can’t argue with seven Super Bowl titles, three separate hall-of-fame careers in his 20s, 30s and 40s, and a plethora of record statistics that may take up this entire page if listed out one by one.
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot Excited for MLB Time with Minors Teammates

Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot made his major-league debut in 2022, posting a 3.47 ERA in 36.1 innings with Los Angeles. The young righty pitched in nine games, including seven starts, and went 3-0. Pepiot's role on the 2023 LA team is unclear, but he's likely to see more time in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, officially announced his intentions to retire "for good" early Wednesday morning. The announcement came via Tom Brady's social media pages in a short, emotional, and to-the-point video. This is Brady's second retirement, but it does actually seem to be...
TAMPA, FL

