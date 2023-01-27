Read full article on original website
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
beckersdental.com
10 worst states for dental health
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
WLOX
AG Lynn Fitch introduces phase two of statewide human trafficking initiative
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch visited Island View Casino to host an event surrounding human trafficking in Mississippi. The office is cracking down on human trafficking across the state. In the last two years, there have been nearly 300 reports of trafficking. “Well, I...
WLOX
Mississippi Attorney General expands human trafficking initiative
The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Other topics discussed in today's address...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: artist helping Mississippians with disabilities
JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Harmon, executive director ofArt For All Mississippi, holds a weekly art class for people suffering from mental or physical disabilities and even for older folks. From people living with autism to schizophrenia, the class is designed to help people socialize and learn new skills. Harmon...
localmemphis.com
How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills
JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
WDAM-TV
State Rep. Missy McGee introduces 2 bills to help pregnant women in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -One state leader is looking for ways to help pregnant women in Mississippi. State Rep. Missy McGee has recently introduced House Bill 1362, which would provide presumptive Medicaid eligibility for low-income pregnant women, making it easier to receive prenatal care. “This is when a woman finds...
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
biloxinewsevents.com
No One Makes A Better Sandwich Than Gold Post In Mississippi
Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread…
deltanews.tv
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Mississippi Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WLOX
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
wxxv25.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
WLOX
National homeless count vital to those in need
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
WLOX
Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
WLOX
Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address
Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
biloxinewsevents.com
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi
A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
