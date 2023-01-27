Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Fedor Emelianenko Going for Gold in Farewell Bout at Bellator 290
View the original article to see embedded media. For one final time, Fedor Emelianenko will enter this cage this Saturday at Bellator 290. At least that is what he claims. One of the most decorated heavyweights of all time, Emelianenko confirmed he will retire even if he defeats Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. There will not be one more fight in Russia, and Emelianenko claims he will still retire regardless of whether free agent Francis Ngannou arrives in Bellator and challenges him live on CBS.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
