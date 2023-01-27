Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Centre Daily
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Centre Daily
Bieniemy to Ravens? Would Coach Leave Super Bowl Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy is on an incredible run as the Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator, a right-hand man of head coach Andy Reid over the course of a five-year period during which the Chiefs have posted a league-best regular season record of 64-18 and are about to visit the Super Bowl for the third time.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Posts on Social Media For First Time Bengals’ Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted on social media for the first time since Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Title Game. "The journey continues," he wrote alongside two photos from the weekend. Burrow led the Bengals to a 14-5 record, which including a second-straight...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Why the Jets Should Change Jermaine Johnson’s Position
Several rookies shined for the Jets, but first-round pick Jermaine Johnson wasn't one of them. Johnson, who was the third of three first-round picks for New York in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 26 overall) got selected after the team took cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10).
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore. In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,. But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as...
Centre Daily
Bucs Share Statements Reflecting on Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady’s retirement announcement started an outpouring of praise and congratulations from the NFL world on Wednesday and the Buccaneers organization joined in to give the former quarterback his flowers. Coach Todd Bowles will surely miss having Brady under center next year, but he enjoyed the one year he...
Centre Daily
Rams Trade Talk: Jalen Ramsey For Colts RB Jonathan Taylor?
Despite a roster that remains loaded with big-time names, the Los Angeles Rams will need to make some significant moves this offseason in order to get back to their Super Bowl-winning ways in 2023. So why not add a star-level player while getting rid of another to get the train...
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, officially announced his intentions to retire "for good" early Wednesday morning. The announcement came via Tom Brady's social media pages in a short, emotional, and to-the-point video. This is Brady's second retirement, but it does actually seem to be...
Centre Daily
2023 Franchise Tag Figures: How Expensive Would Tagging Germaine Pratt Be?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a few decisions to make about in-house free agents. They used the franchise tag on Jessie Bates III last year and that's an option for a guy like Germaine Pratt. Check out the salary breakdown for every franchise tag (average of top-five cap hits...
Centre Daily
Taylor Lewan Apologizes for Spitting in T.J. Watt’s Face
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their plans for left tackle next season, but Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan has made it known he's interested. Lewan has said twice now that he's not opposed to signing with the Steelers if he's cut by the Titans this offseason. However, there could be a bump in the road with his morale coming into the locker room.
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Centre Daily
What Are Lions Getting in New Tight Ends Coach?
Donnie Druin of All Cardinals answers five questions about new Detroit Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden. Donnie Druin: I think being versatile probably fits his resume best. He has experience coaching special teams, the offensive line and tight ends during his time in the NFL. He was hand-picked by Kliff Kingsbury to help take over the duties of former run game coordinator Sean Kugler after his dismissal, so that certainly bodes well for his confidence in taking on a larger role within the offense someday. He's also held his job through three different coaching staffs (Bruce Arians-Steve Wilks-Kingsbury), which speaks to the kind of coach he is and the level of job security he had in Arizona.
Centre Daily
Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps
As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
Centre Daily
Commanders talk to 49ers’ Lynn for offensive coordinator job
The Washington Commanders are interviewing Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The team confirmed the interview Wednesday. Lynn, the San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach, is the sixth candidate the Commanders have spoken to about the job. Coach Ron Rivera interviewed Lynn in person in California days...
Centre Daily
Bills Have Multiple ‘Unsung Heroes’ After Wild Season, But One Name Emerges
If the 2022-23 Buffalo Bills were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Josh Allen, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Damar Hamlin and safety Jordan Poyer. Other key names included the likes of receiver Gabe Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
