Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL insider blasts horrible missed penalty

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling AFC title game showdown on Sunday night after a crucial late hit out of bounds penalty put the Chiefs in position for a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. But as one NFL insider points out, that personal foul penalty should have Read more... The post NFL insider blasts horrible missed penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Outsider.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

