Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs
Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who reportedly killed Osama bin... The post Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL insider blasts horrible missed penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling AFC title game showdown on Sunday night after a crucial late hit out of bounds penalty put the Chiefs in position for a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. But as one NFL insider points out, that personal foul penalty should have Read more... The post NFL insider blasts horrible missed penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes dad savaged Joe Burrow after Chiefs AFC Championship win (Video)
Patrick Mahomes Sr. had plenty to say after the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Bengals on Sunday night. The Bengals talked all week, as Eli Apple and Co.’s new name for Arrowhead Stadium blew up in their face. After the Chiefs win on Sunday, they had every right to talk back. In fact, they earned the right to do so.
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement
Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.
