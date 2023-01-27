ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding city treasurer to retire after nearly two decades in office

REDDING, Calif. — The elected City of Redding Treasurer announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Allyn Clark's retirement is effective Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. She has served the city as Treasurer since 2005. The City of Redding says Clark has been integral as the Director...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement

The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County kicks Dominion Voting Machines to the curb, what are the alternatives?

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Last week, Shasta County became the first county in the state to cancel its contract with Dominion Voting Systems, whom some people don't trust. Dozens of Dominion machines sit in the County Clerk & Elections Office; they'll be used for the last time during a special election to choose a fifth city council member for the City of Shasta Lake in March.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Paint Mart on recovery path after fire damage

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Paint Marts store on Larkspur Lane is on a recovery path after a fire wreaked havoc inside the store last Wednesday which inflicted heavy damage and prompted the Redding Fire Department to douse it quickly upon arrival. A week later, KRCR spoke to its...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Forest Service plans to burn over 5,000 acres of land near Green Mountain this week

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — If you see smoke in your area on Wednesday and Thursday, the forest service says it's from a two-day prescribed burn operation near Green Mountain. Officials with the Shasta Lake National Recreation Area of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said they're planning to begin the Green Mountain Vegetation Management project on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 this week. Depending on weather conditions, forest service officials said they plan on burning across 5,070 acres.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA

