SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — If you see smoke in your area on Wednesday and Thursday, the forest service says it's from a two-day prescribed burn operation near Green Mountain. Officials with the Shasta Lake National Recreation Area of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said they're planning to begin the Green Mountain Vegetation Management project on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 this week. Depending on weather conditions, forest service officials said they plan on burning across 5,070 acres.

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO