Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Redding city treasurer to retire after nearly two decades in office
REDDING, Calif. — The elected City of Redding Treasurer announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Allyn Clark's retirement is effective Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. She has served the city as Treasurer since 2005. The City of Redding says Clark has been integral as the Director...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement
The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
krcrtv.com
Phone and internet services restored to residents in northern Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Phone and internet services have been restored to customers in Trinity County on Wednesday for the first time since early January. TDS Telecommunications said crews were able to gain access to the tower on Shasta Bally on Tuesday and completed necessary repairs. Services started working...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County kicks Dominion Voting Machines to the curb, what are the alternatives?
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Last week, Shasta County became the first county in the state to cancel its contract with Dominion Voting Systems, whom some people don't trust. Dozens of Dominion machines sit in the County Clerk & Elections Office; they'll be used for the last time during a special election to choose a fifth city council member for the City of Shasta Lake in March.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
krcrtv.com
Redding Paint Mart on recovery path after fire damage
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Paint Marts store on Larkspur Lane is on a recovery path after a fire wreaked havoc inside the store last Wednesday which inflicted heavy damage and prompted the Redding Fire Department to douse it quickly upon arrival. A week later, KRCR spoke to its...
krcrtv.com
Forest Service and Smokey Bear teach fire safety to students at St. Joseph Catholic School
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A career fair at St. Joseph School in Redding on Tuesday, where children in the younger grades got a fire safety lesson from the Forest Service and Smokey Bear. The career day was in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
krcrtv.com
'Very optimistic,' Shasta Lake rises nearly 60 feet in January, passes 2022's peak
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — January was a tremendous month out at Shasta Lake. This time last year, the lake was at 933 feet of elevation; 365 days later, Shasta Lake currently sits at just over 987 feet of elevation—about a 55 foot difference from 2022 to 2023. But...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
Forest Service plans to burn over 5,000 acres of land near Green Mountain this week
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — If you see smoke in your area on Wednesday and Thursday, the forest service says it's from a two-day prescribed burn operation near Green Mountain. Officials with the Shasta Lake National Recreation Area of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said they're planning to begin the Green Mountain Vegetation Management project on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 this week. Depending on weather conditions, forest service officials said they plan on burning across 5,070 acres.
krcrtv.com
New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
krcrtv.com
Sixth annual Every Student Succeeding recognition luncheon held to honor local students
SHASTA COUNTY, CA — Fifteen local students from Shasta County schools who have overcome significant obstacles and were still able to find success in their education are being honored in the sixth annual Every Student Succeeding recognition luncheon. The event is being hosted by the Shasta County School Administrators...
shastascout.org
Shasta County News In Brief: Concerns About RPD Violence And A Brief History of Shasta County Voting Processes￼
Police Chief Bill Schueller placed an officer on paid leave after a concerning community video surfaced. And Shasta County’s top election official, Cathy Darling Allen, responds to Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones on the history of Shasta County Voting.
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
krcrtv.com
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Hayfork residents ordered to lock doors while deputies search for suspect
HAYFORK, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 1, 6:50 PM:. Residents in the Hayfork area are being ordered to lock their doors and not let anyone inside their homes while deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) search for a suspect in the area. According to CodeRED, the TCSO is...
Comments / 1