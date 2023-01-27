ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Lakers Injury Report: Pacers Star To Play Against LA After Long Absence

Everyone gets healthy against your Los Angeles Lakers (except Kevin Durant). More evidence of that annoying reality was on display earlier today. The head coach LA's next opponents on this road trip, Indiana Pacers leader Rick Carlisle, revealed to reporters that he expects star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, to be able to suit up for Indiana tomorrow against the Lakers, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that both teams need to win. The Warriors will definitely be the healthier team heading into this one, but both teams have been recently playing better basketball. The Warriors only have one player listed on their injury report...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Discusses Impending Jersey Retirement

Any chance to be immortalized within your franchise is an incredible. With the history the Lakers have some may argue it makes it that much more special but Pau Gasol is forever deserving of the honor to have his jersey retired. Gasol and a second round pick was traded over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster

Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

