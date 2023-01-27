Read full article on original website
Lakers Injury Report: Pacers Star To Play Against LA After Long Absence
Everyone gets healthy against your Los Angeles Lakers (except Kevin Durant). More evidence of that annoying reality was on display earlier today. The head coach LA's next opponents on this road trip, Indiana Pacers leader Rick Carlisle, revealed to reporters that he expects star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, to be able to suit up for Indiana tomorrow against the Lakers, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
Lakers: LeBron James Triple-Double Helps LA Secure Overtime Win Over Knicks
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season tonight, in helping lead your Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-121 overtime victory over a pesky New York Knicks franchise that just would not go away. While donning some classic retro Minneapolis Lakers white-and-blue threads, LA put on a...
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that both teams need to win. The Warriors will definitely be the healthier team heading into this one, but both teams have been recently playing better basketball. The Warriors only have one player listed on their injury report...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Discusses Impending Jersey Retirement
Any chance to be immortalized within your franchise is an incredible. With the history the Lakers have some may argue it makes it that much more special but Pau Gasol is forever deserving of the honor to have his jersey retired. Gasol and a second round pick was traded over...
Indiana Pacers could get Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis back this week
The Indiana Pacers are currently in their worst stretch of the season. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games and have tumbled to 24-28 — 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Injuries, slow starts, and poor defense have crushed the Pacers in January. Thankfully, though, reinforcements may...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Indiana Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard named to NBA Rising Stars team
On Tuesday, the NBA named the 28 players who will participate in the rising stars game at All-Star weekend. The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars events are designed to showcase, "the NBA's most exciting first and second-year players." The event features a three-game tournament in which the four teams created from...
