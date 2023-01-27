Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Austin
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Hutto neighborhood
HUTTO, Texas — One person died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in a Hutto neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The Hutto Police Department said officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of shots being fired off Cassandra Drive in the Lakeside Estates neighborhood. Investigators found two victims with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
AFD, APD, ATCEMS respond to over 200 collisions since midnight Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department has responded to over 90 accidents since midnight as drivers try to navigate icy roads. Around 7:18 a.m., AFD said they were on the scene of a collision on East Highway 290 when one of their units was struck. Two other incidents also involved AFD firetrucks.
CBS Austin
Police identify 17-year-old killed in NW Austin hookah lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting at a northwest Austin hookah lounge over the weekend. Police say Brayden Bolyard, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday at around 10:17 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Boulevard. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Four other victims were taken to several hospitals with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
Police searching for two men from 'violent' North Austin carjacking
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say were involved in a violent carjacking earlier this month in North Austin. It happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the North Lamar and Braker Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
'It's really scary': Nearby business owners react to five shot, one dead at hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. It happened Saturday night at around 10:19 p.m. at the lounge on Research Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, one was taken with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
Two people injured, dog dead after fire at NW Austin home
A fire in northwest Austin early Wednesday morning left two people injured and one dog dead. The Austin Fire Department said it happened around 12:38 a.m. at 3904 Hawkshead Drive. ALSO | Over 50,000 Austin Energy customers without power. The fire originated in the fireplace of the two-story home and...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360
AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
CBS Austin
Icy roads cause five-car pileup in NW Austin, no injuries reported
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five drivers caused by icy road conditions in Northwest Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said they received the call at around 7:08 p.m. reporting the crash at 12784 N US 183 Hwy Southbound near Oak Knoll Drive.
CBS Austin
SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
CBS Austin
SH 45 and SH 130 flyovers in Pflugerville reopen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:. All flyover ramps for SH 45 and SH 130 in Pflugerville have been treated, sanded and reopened, according to the police department. The update came at 10:47 p.m. Monday. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two flyovers are shut down in Pflugerville due to ice on the road on...
CBS Austin
Two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they “either jumped or were struck and thrown from [a] bridge” near Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane of State Highway 130 just southwest of Manor at 5:51 a.m.
CBS Austin
Travis County issues emergency water conservation notice for District 10 customers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County officials have issued an emergency water conservation notice for District 10 customers. That includes residents in the City of West Lake Hills, and the Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot, and the original Rob Roy Ranch neighborhoods. Travis County...
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
CBS Austin
Flyovers at SH-45/IH-35 remain closed as Central Texas faces more icy conditions
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock city officials are preparing for the roads to get worse as cold temperatures continue into Tuesday night. SH-45 at IH-35 is one of the many places experiencing slippery spots on the roads and flyovers. All flyovers between I-35 and SH-45 are closed on...
CBS Austin
I-35 reopened at Grand Avenue Parkway after crews clear downed power line
UPDATE: TxDOT says I-35 was back open in both directions at Grand Avenue Parkway at around 4 p.m. after crews were able to clear a downed power line. People are being urged to avoid travel Wednesday evening as more freezing rain is expected to move through Central Texas. ================================. EARLIER...
CBS Austin
Dozens of Central Texas school districts close campuses on Tuesday due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The wintry weather is causing several school districts to change their schedules this week across central Texas. The weather prompted early dismissals, event cancellations, and school closures for Tuesday. Austin ISD, Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville ISD, and Hays CISD are just some of the school districts...
CBS Austin
Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy
AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
CBS Austin
East Ben White Blvd ramp to NB I-35 shut down due to ice, causes 4-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a four-vehicle crash caused by icy road conditions on a South Austin overpass Monday night. AFD said in a tweet at around 10:24 p.m. the crash happened on the overpass from East Ben White Boulevard to Northbound Interstate 35. Officials...
CBS Austin
183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
CBS Austin
Ice covered trees wreak havoc across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Weighed down ice-filled trees kept cleanup crews in South Austin busy Wednesday. Both downed trees and downed power lines could be seen throughout the area. In one neighborhood, you didn’t have to go far down the block to come across split trees or tree limbs that completely snapped right off.
