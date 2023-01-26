ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimmo, Mancini Headline Team Italy Roster for 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

Team Italy is in the works of putting its roster together for 2023 World Baseball Classic. American-born Major League Baseball players with Italian heritage, such as Brandon Nimmo and Trey Mancini, will be competing in the event for the Italian National Team.

Mancini and Nimmo will be joined by Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher, Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino, Angels catcher Max Stassi and Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano.

Nimmo and Romano also played for Team Italy in 2017

Italy has not placed in the top four of the World Baseball Classic in any of the first four events. The World Baseball Classic began in 2006, and has been played in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Six years after the last event, the World Baseball Classic will once again be played, in 2023, beginning Mar. 8.

Here's a look at Team Italy's preliminary roster, as of Jan. 26:

Starting Lineup

C Max Stassi

1B Trey Mancini

2B Miles Mastrobuoni

3B Nicky Lopez

SS David Fletcher

LF Sam Haggerty

CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Dominic Fletcher

Pitching Rotation

Andre Ballente

Daniel Castano

Bullpen

Jordan Romano

Jeff Passantino

Joe LaSorsa

Joey Marciano

Matt Festa

Mitchell Stumpo

