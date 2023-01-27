ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder

BEAUMONT, Calif. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in a murder case from March 2016, according to the Mobile Police Department. MPD on Wednesday announced that Christopher Rafael Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, Calif., and will be extradited to Mobile for the murder of 21-year-old Darius Mose. Mose...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore man arrested on charges of kidnapping, strangling ex-girlfriend

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man wanted on kidnapping and domestic violence charges was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning. The charges stem from an incident that happened last month. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Bellingrath Road on Dec. 18 in reference to a domestic altercation that occurred at the 3000 block of Clearview Drive. According to Mobile police, Brian Earl Parker kidnapped, assaulted and strangled his ex-girlfriend. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for stealing motorhome

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after stealing a motorhome early Tuesday morning, according to police. Mobile police said they responded to Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome at 12:00 a.m. Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered Semmes Police had Charles Elliot, 59, in custody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
MOBILE, AL
Brewton Standard

Atmore PD arrest Brewton women on theft charges

A Brewton woman remains behind bars as of press time Tuesday as a result of an arrest last week in Atmore. Rebecca Boutwell, 39, was arrested Jan. 24 on warrants and receiving stolen property, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man showed up at AltaPointe Health today suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Mobile Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened earlier on Broad Street near Baltimore Street. The man’s injury is not life-threatening, they said. Police are still investigating what happened....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants. Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
WALA-TV FOX10

One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy