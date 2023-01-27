Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Forest Service and Smokey Bear teach fire safety to students at St. Joseph Catholic School
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A career fair at St. Joseph School in Redding on Tuesday, where children in the younger grades got a fire safety lesson from the Forest Service and Smokey Bear. The career day was in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.
krcrtv.com
Redding Paint Mart on recovery path after fire damage
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Paint Marts store on Larkspur Lane is on a recovery path after a fire wreaked havoc inside the store last Wednesday which inflicted heavy damage and prompted the Redding Fire Department to douse it quickly upon arrival. A week later, KRCR spoke to its...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
krcrtv.com
Phone and internet services restored to residents in northern Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Phone and internet services have been restored to customers in Trinity County on Wednesday for the first time since early January. TDS Telecommunications said crews were able to gain access to the tower on Shasta Bally on Tuesday and completed necessary repairs. Services started working...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
LIve Entertainment in the North State: February 1 – 7
The Riverfront Playhouse premiers a new play this week, Jim & Keli Dyar step out to make music at Kelly’s Pub, and Three Shastas Bar & Grill continues its Thursday night acoustic series with Chris Haggarty. That’s just a smattering of what we have in store this week in our north state live entertainment scene. Enjoy.
krcrtv.com
'Very optimistic,' Shasta Lake rises nearly 60 feet in January, passes 2022's peak
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — January was a tremendous month out at Shasta Lake. This time last year, the lake was at 933 feet of elevation; 365 days later, Shasta Lake currently sits at just over 987 feet of elevation—about a 55 foot difference from 2022 to 2023. But...
krcrtv.com
Sixth annual Every Student Succeeding recognition luncheon held to honor local students
SHASTA COUNTY, CA — Fifteen local students from Shasta County schools who have overcome significant obstacles and were still able to find success in their education are being honored in the sixth annual Every Student Succeeding recognition luncheon. The event is being hosted by the Shasta County School Administrators...
krcrtv.com
New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
krcrtv.com
Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread
REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
krcrtv.com
'We're very eager to get back to the table,' RFD waiting on city amid contract talks
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly one month since Redding Fire’s labor contract expired with the city, and members of the fire union tell KRCR they are anxious to get back to the negotiation table. Last week, KRCR shared details of the talks from the city’s perspective,...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Redding on Friday, 2 cats died
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a duplex fire at 415 Lake Blvd. on Friday at around 6:35 p.m. RFD says that they were able to contain the fire in about 10 minutes, and were able to contain it to only one unit. No residents were injured, but...
actionnewsnow.com
Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested
CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Hayfork residents ordered to lock doors while deputies search for suspect
HAYFORK, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 1, 6:50 PM:. Residents in the Hayfork area are being ordered to lock their doors and not let anyone inside their homes while deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) search for a suspect in the area. According to CodeRED, the TCSO is...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras
REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
krcrtv.com
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
