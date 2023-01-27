ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krcrtv.com

Redding Paint Mart on recovery path after fire damage

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Paint Marts store on Larkspur Lane is on a recovery path after a fire wreaked havoc inside the store last Wednesday which inflicted heavy damage and prompted the Redding Fire Department to douse it quickly upon arrival. A week later, KRCR spoke to its...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

LIve Entertainment in the North State: February 1 – 7

The Riverfront Playhouse premiers a new play this week, Jim & Keli Dyar step out to make music at Kelly’s Pub, and Three Shastas Bar & Grill continues its Thursday night acoustic series with Chris Haggarty. That’s just a smattering of what we have in store this week in our north state live entertainment scene. Enjoy.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread

REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested

CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras

REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
REDDING, CA

