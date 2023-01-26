California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor

Read full article on original website
Related
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
Pasadena man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving off cliff with family inside car
Attempted murder charges have been filed against the Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young children and wife inside the car.
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
San Francisco Examiner
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
Yelp names the top California restaurants of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. Video Above: California’s water allocation improves following recent storms The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and […]
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
kion546.com
Driver who plunged off California cliff with wife, children in car moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
Comments / 1