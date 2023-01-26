Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
CoinTelegraph
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi gets court nod to sell crypto mining assets
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been granted court approval to sell off its crypto mining equipment as part of ongoing efforts to repay its creditors. A court order filed on Jan. 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey granted approval for BlockFi to sell the assets, saying doing so was “fair, reasonable and appropriate under the circumstances.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance blocks some accounts amid Bitzlato case: ‘Funds are safe’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been silently shutting down multiple accounts on the platform in relation to the Bitzlato investigation. On Jan. 18, a group of Russian-speaking Binance clients complained about blocked accounts and not being able to withdraw their funds from the exchange. The affected users created a Telegram group chat to report the issues, stating that the accounts were blocked without a warning.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CoinTelegraph
SEC settles on security claim in LBRY case; community calls it a big win for crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted on record that the sale of LBRY Credits (LBC) tokens in the secondary market doesn’t constitute a security. The settlement came during an appeal hearing in the LBRY vs. SEC case on Jan. 30. In what many called a victory...
CoinTelegraph
Osprey sues Grayscale for misrepresenting likelihood of GBTC ETF approval
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds filed suit against Grayscale Investments in Connecticut Superior Court on Jan. 30, alleging violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. The suit concerns Grayscale advertising and promotion of the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) it is seeking to create. Osprey stated in the...
CoinTelegraph
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin adoption of Guatemalan merchants grows one BTC tattoo at a time
Bitcoin (BTC) use in Guatemala is on the up. The Latin American country bordering El Salvador boasts Guatemalan-grown Bitcoin companies such as Ibex and Osmo, several Bitcoin Beach-inspired projects including Bitcoin Lake and now, free BTC tattoos. A 2022 Bitcoin merchant adoption competition hosted by Osmo Wallet — a Guatemala-based...
CoinTelegraph
New York financial regulator investigates Gemini over FDIC claims: Report
New York State’s Department of Financial Services is reportedly investigating cryptocurrency exchange Gemini over claims that the firm made regarding assets in its Earn lending program. According to a Jan. 30 report from Axios, the “New York State agency that regulates Gemini” — the Department of Financial Services handles...
CoinTelegraph
Millionaires flock to crypto: 82% sought investment advice in 2022
Despite a challenging year for crypto, 82% of millionaire clients had looked into investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, according to a recent poll conducted by financial advisory firm deVere Group. The poll results, released on Jan. 30, found that eight out of every 10 of...
CoinTelegraph
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
CoinTelegraph
A&T Capital Launches "Web3 Trends 2023" Report
A&T Capital launches the 'Web3 Trends 2023' report, and delves into the six trends that will shape the future of the Web3.0 era. Parallel Computing, Modular Design and Application-Specific Blockchain. AA wallet vs EOA wallet. Trends in Exchanges: Transparency and Decentralization. Growing Importance of the MEV Market. 1. Web3.0 brings...
CoinTelegraph
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin aims for $25K as institutional demand increases and economic data soothes investor fears
Bitcoin (BTC) price broke above $22,500 on Jan. 20 and has since been able to defend that level, accumulating 40.5% gains in the month of January. The move accompanied improvements in the stock market, which also rallied after China dropped COVID-19 restrictions after three years of strict pandemic controls. E-commerce...
CoinTelegraph
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
CoinTelegraph
Ordinals protocol sparks debate over the place for NFTs in the Bitcoin ecosystem
The recent launch of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet has the crypto community divided over whether it’ll be good for the Bitcoin ecosystem. The protocol, referred to as “Ordinals,” was created by software engineer Casey Rodarmor, who officially launched the program on the Bitcoin mainnet following a Jan. 21 blog post.
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how to prevent NFT theft, according to industry professionals
As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) attract more users, they also capture the eyes of scammers. Bad actors in Web3 have set their sights on digital collectibles, with millions being lost through scams and various attacks. However, according to professionals working in the Web3 space, there are multiple ways and tools to...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Should Bored Ape buyers be legally entitled to refunds?
Should people who purchase nonfungible tokens (NFT) be entitled to refunds if they decide they don’t like their digital pictures? Some Europeans are beginning to make that case under a 25-year-old law. Unhappy buyers have claimed that their right to a refund is protected by a 1997 European Union...
Comments / 0