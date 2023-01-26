ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy