HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested for having possession of over $200,000 in drugs, along with a few firearms, In Hinds County on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, MBN and the United States Marshals Service partnered together and conducted a search warrant at a residence in Jackson Tuesday, January 24, that led to the seizure of 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit fentanyl, 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone and 3 firearms, and audio/video surveillance footage.

12 HOURS AGO