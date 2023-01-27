ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

WJTV 12

Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Hinds Co. drug bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested for having possession of over $200,000 in drugs, along with a few firearms, In Hinds County on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, MBN and the United States Marshals Service partnered together and conducted a search warrant at a residence in Jackson Tuesday, January 24, that led to the seizure of 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit fentanyl, 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone and 3 firearms, and audio/video surveillance footage.
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Bomb Threat at Magee High School

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 10 a.m., today, Jan. 30, Magee High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual. The threat was made via email.
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
JACKSON, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

State Sen. Chris McDaniel announces campaign for Lt. Gov.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Chris McDaniel has been a State Senator in Mississippi for 16 years, and he said he knows exactly what the job requires. On Monday, McDaniel made an announcement in Jackson, telling voters he wants to take another role in the state as lieutenant governor. “I...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House

Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS

