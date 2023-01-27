Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. ‘We show really well right now’ – Kingsport joins …. 'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. Daniel Boone, Gate City...
wjhl.com
Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer
Johnson City's police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive. Police chief, public works, parks and rec director …. Johnson City's police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23...
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
wjhl.com
TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund recycling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A state senator has filed a bill that aims to increase recycling and decrease landfill usage, with plastic waste the primary target and "chemicals of high concern" within plastics set for particular scrutiny. TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund …. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)...
wjhl.com
Finn Hutchinson is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Finn Hutchinson is this week’s Storm Team Student!. Finn is a 4th grader, and fellow Jr. Buccaneer (with Alex), at University School in Johnson City, Tennessee. Enter your student’s information HERE for a...
wjhl.com
ETSU reopens the Community Counseling Clinic
ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. Bristol, Va. leaders confident...
wjhl.com
Pints for Paws saves local lives and helps shelter animals
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can save a local life and support shelter animals this month through Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Pints for Paws initiative. From Feb. 4-10, the public can visit Marsh Blood Centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City to donate, where each pint donated will be ten dollars sent to the animal shelter of their choice.
wjhl.com
Tennessee Songwriters Week event in Johnson City
(WJHL) Ashley Cavender with Visit JC and Vicki Shell from the Boones Creek Opry tell us about hosting Johnson City’s first Qualifying Round for this year’s Songwriter’s Week at Boones Creek Opry. For more information please visit www.BoonesCreekHistoricalTrust.org.
wjhl.com
March for Life returns to Virginia Capitol after abortion bans fail
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- More than one thousand anti-abortion advocates, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, flooded the grounds of the State Capitol for Virginia’s first March for Life since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Advocates chanted “protection at conception” as they paraded through downtown Richmond on Wednesday but their calls...
wjhl.com
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert. Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline …. Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert. Daniel Boone, Gate City split Wednesday doubleheader. Daniel Boone, Gate City split Wednesday doubleheader. Bucs blast Wofford, snap eight-game home losing streak. Bucs blast...
wjhl.com
Shop & Hop and a great Valentine’s give-a-way in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for tomorrow night’s Shop & Hop event, and she gives us all the details of their Valentine’s Day give-a-way!. For more information downtownkingsport.org.
wjhl.com
Showers late and chilly temperatures back in the forecast tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late with a 30% chance of rain. Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees. Rain will mainly impact Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains. Southwest Virginia will see a little rain in the morning possibly mixed with some light snow.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cloudy, cool and wet
Fog will remain thick through the morning, while the rest of the day we can expect some occasional drizzle and light showers. Temperatures remain cool in the 40’s to low 50’s. Wet Week Ahead. Rain will remain widespread Tuesday with cool and wet conditions around the Tri-Cities. A...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
wjhl.com
Clouds, light rain and fog tonight – Freezing rain possible across eastern Kentucky
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with areas of fog tonight along with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. Parts of eastern Kentucky and our extreme northern areas of southwest Virginia could see some freezing rain.
wjhl.com
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Soggy conditions continue with a change to a wintry mix tonight
Light rain and drizzle persist into the afternoon. Latest radar view is here. Another round of moisture moves into the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given a shallow layer of cold air, a change from rain to a wintry mix is expected for northern areas of SW Virginia, generally from Wise to Grundy to Richlands. These areas could see some freezing rain as well as minor snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.
wjhl.com
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
wjhl.com
What to do if you encounter a black bear den
VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Colder weather signals hibernation season for black bears, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving the public tips on what to know if they encounter a bear’s den. A release by the Virginia DWR says black bears enter winter dens as food...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE from Beech Mountain to kick-off our “Spread The Love” give-a-way
Amy takes us for a LIVE visit to Beech Mountain, North Carolina to get our “Spread The Love” give-a-way underway! You can enter the “Spread The Love” photo contest by submitting a photo on wjhl.com!. For more information on Beech Mountain call 828-387-2011 or go to...
Comments / 0