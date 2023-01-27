ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund recycling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A state senator has filed a bill that aims to increase recycling and decrease landfill usage, with plastic waste the primary target and "chemicals of high concern" within plastics set for particular scrutiny. TN bill aims to reduce packaging waste, help fund …. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Finn Hutchinson is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Finn Hutchinson is this week’s Storm Team Student!. Finn is a 4th grader, and fellow Jr. Buccaneer (with Alex), at University School in Johnson City, Tennessee. Enter your student’s information HERE for a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU reopens the Community Counseling Clinic

ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. Bristol, Va. leaders confident...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Pints for Paws saves local lives and helps shelter animals

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can save a local life and support shelter animals this month through Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Pints for Paws initiative. From Feb. 4-10, the public can visit Marsh Blood Centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City to donate, where each pint donated will be ten dollars sent to the animal shelter of their choice.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee Songwriters Week event in Johnson City

(WJHL) Ashley Cavender with Visit JC and Vicki Shell from the Boones Creek Opry tell us about hosting Johnson City’s first Qualifying Round for this year’s Songwriter’s Week at Boones Creek Opry. For more information please visit www.BoonesCreekHistoricalTrust.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

March for Life returns to Virginia Capitol after abortion bans fail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- More than one thousand anti-abortion advocates, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, flooded the grounds of the State Capitol for Virginia’s first March for Life since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Advocates chanted “protection at conception” as they paraded through downtown Richmond on Wednesday but their calls...
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert. Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline …. Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert. Daniel Boone, Gate City split Wednesday doubleheader. Daniel Boone, Gate City split Wednesday doubleheader. Bucs blast Wofford, snap eight-game home losing streak. Bucs blast...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Showers late and chilly temperatures back in the forecast tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late with a 30% chance of rain. Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees. Rain will mainly impact Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains. Southwest Virginia will see a little rain in the morning possibly mixed with some light snow.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cloudy, cool and wet

Fog will remain thick through the morning, while the rest of the day we can expect some occasional drizzle and light showers. Temperatures remain cool in the 40’s to low 50’s. Wet Week Ahead. Rain will remain widespread Tuesday with cool and wet conditions around the Tri-Cities. A...
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner

HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.
HAWAII STATE
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Soggy conditions continue with a change to a wintry mix tonight

Light rain and drizzle persist into the afternoon. Latest radar view is here. Another round of moisture moves into the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given a shallow layer of cold air, a change from rain to a wintry mix is expected for northern areas of SW Virginia, generally from Wise to Grundy to Richlands. These areas could see some freezing rain as well as minor snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

What to do if you encounter a black bear den

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Colder weather signals hibernation season for black bears, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving the public tips on what to know if they encounter a bear’s den. A release by the Virginia DWR says black bears enter winter dens as food...
VIRGINIA STATE

