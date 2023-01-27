BETHEL, Conn. — Bethel police are investigating what the medical examiner has determined to be an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday. They initially got a call from someone who said they heard yelling on the street. When police got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'

BETHEL, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO