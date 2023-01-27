ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic DiNunzio
6d ago

Nope, justice was not at all served. He got away with murder because she's underground and one day he'll be a free man again. RIP young lady. 🌷

Faye C Lee
5d ago

Only 35?. Why not life without parole! He took a life, he should lose his also!

April M
6d ago

I just don't get it ,it should be a life for a life

WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man killed in New Haven hit-and-run: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, New Haven police said. Police and other first responders were called to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. after a passerby saw a man on the ground bleeding from his head.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Couple died of apparent murder-suicide in Bethel: Medical Examiner

BETHEL, Conn. — Bethel police are investigating what the medical examiner has determined to be an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday. They initially got a call from someone who said they heard yelling on the street. When police got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'
BETHEL, CT
FOX 61

Trespasser at Hamden school prompts extra police presence

HAMDEN, Conn. — There is an extra police presence at Wintergreen School in Hamden after someone illegally entered the building, assaulted, and robbed the school custodian. The school custodian reported Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault.
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Man arrested for New Haven fire that left nearly 2 dozen displaced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is accused of arson after a building fire on Bishop Street in New Haven left 20 people displaced on Friday night. Ryan Bowser, 22, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage using a green lighter to ignite a crate filled with papers in the basement of the three-story building, according to New Haven police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

16-year-old arrested with gun at Manchester High

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School. Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday. Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to...
MANCHESTER, CT
BronxVoice

Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a psycho stabber who attacked a man with a knife outside a Bronx church during an arguement. The attack was caught on video. Police released surveillance video which shows the suspect holding a bloody object in his hand that looks like a knife.
BRONX, NY
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
