Boise, ID

Boise State lays off administrative employees to cut costs, spokesperson says

By Angela Palermo
Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

Boise State University says it has laid off some administrative employees to save money.

The university eliminated four full-time, two part-time and three vacant positions in Human Resource Services in January, Boise State spokesperson Mike Sharp told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

Boise State employs more than 5,000 people. Sharp said 45 people are still employed in HR, and the department still has two open positions. He said the university made the reduction in force to save about $275,000 per year.

“This is not an irregular thing,” he said. “The (Idaho State Board of Education) has charged us with an ongoing effort of program prioritization to maintain efficiency.”

Sharp also said Boise State is in the process of searching for a chief human resources officer who will make further decisions about the office.

While the university is assisting the people who have been laid off in finding new positions, he said, they’ll not be given severance packages, pursuant to Idaho code.

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
