skooknews.com
Registration Open for 2023 Coal Cracker 10k in Shenandoah
Registration is now open for Schuylkill County Oldest and Toughest Races, the Coal Cracker 10k. The 10K, which has a reputation as one of the most grueling runs in the state, is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th, 2023. In addition to the 10K, the Coal Cracker will also be offering...
Fire Destroys Home in Locust Gap
A fire destroyed a home in Locust Gap late Tuesday evening. Just before 10:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in the village of Locust Gap in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a...
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire
As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
Shamokin Man with Active Warrants Flees State Troopers in Schuylkill County
A Shamokin man is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police after he fled Troopers earlier this month. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, around 6:30pm, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from a traffic stop near the intersection of Sunbury Road (Route 901) and Buckhorn Road in Foster Township.
Pottsville Area Middle School Student Charged with Assault and Found in Possession of Pocketknife
A Pottsville Area Middle School student was taken into custody after an incident on Tuesday. According to Pottsville Chief of Police, John Morrow, on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at 12:12pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to the Pottsville Middle School for a disorderly student. While responding,...
Tamaqua Police Looking to Identify Suspect Who Stole Donation Box
The Tamaqua Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who stole a donation box on Tuesday morning. According to Police, the theft occurred around 7:11am, at Hope's Market on Broad Street when the pictured suspect stole an "Animal donation box". Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect...
