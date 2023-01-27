ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Registration Open for 2023 Coal Cracker 10k in Shenandoah

Registration is now open for Schuylkill County Oldest and Toughest Races, the Coal Cracker 10k. The 10K, which has a reputation as one of the most grueling runs in the state, is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th, 2023. In addition to the 10K, the Coal Cracker will also be offering...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Destroys Home in Locust Gap

A fire destroyed a home in Locust Gap late Tuesday evening. Just before 10:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in the village of Locust Gap in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a...
LOCUST GAP, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire

As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
HAMBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Shamokin Man with Active Warrants Flees State Troopers in Schuylkill County

A Shamokin man is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police after he fled Troopers earlier this month. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, around 6:30pm, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from a traffic stop near the intersection of Sunbury Road (Route 901) and Buckhorn Road in Foster Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Tamaqua Police Looking to Identify Suspect Who Stole Donation Box

The Tamaqua Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who stole a donation box on Tuesday morning. According to Police, the theft occurred around 7:11am, at Hope's Market on Broad Street when the pictured suspect stole an "Animal donation box". Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect...
TAMAQUA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy