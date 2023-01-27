2-vehicle crash slows southbound I-5 traffic near Ft. Tejon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles crashed on the southbound I-5 near Laval Road causing delays for motorists.
According to CHP, it is a crash involving a shuttle bus and a passenger vehicle just after 3:30 p.m.Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle, 1 arrest made
There are no reports of any serious injuries but complaints of pain, according to a spokesperson with CHP in Fort Tejon.
Kern County Fire Department responders blocked off lanes one and two, according to CHP. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
