ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

2-vehicle crash slows southbound I-5 traffic near Ft. Tejon

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP9GE_0kSkUsMX00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, two vehicles crashed on the southbound I-5 near Laval Road causing delays for motorists.

According to CHP, it is a crash involving a shuttle bus and a passenger vehicle just after 3:30 p.m.

Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle, 1 arrest made

There are no reports of any serious injuries but complaints of pain, according to a spokesperson with CHP in Fort Tejon.

Kern County Fire Department responders blocked off lanes one and two, according to CHP. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
KGET

BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk 20-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said Alford is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

There may be some fog in Kern’s forecast

It was another frosty morning across Kern County today with temperatures falling to the upper 20s in some rural spots. Dense fog may develop tonight and during your morning commute as we expect temps to remain above freezing. A weak system may bring a little light precipitation to northern California tomorrow and Friday, but only […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSOS debuts its first electric school bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools debuted its first electric school bus Monday morning. It’s one of three zero-emissions vehicles that the county got from a one-million-dollar grant awarded by the California Energy Commission. The buses have a 120-mile range, hold 43 students and have wheelchair capabilities. But the county isn’t […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD identifies officers who fired guns during standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday identified the three officers who fired their guns during an hours-long standoff last month in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran, per standard departmental procedure, were placed on paid administrative leave while their use of force was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Missing 11-year-old boy found, returned home: BPD

Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Jeremiah Barraza has been found and returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield. “It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy