Krewe of Antheia 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Antheia is set to roll for the first time on Sunday, February 5th, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Southdown Plantation to host Mardi Gras Kick-Off event
Southdown Plantation is hosting their very first Mardi Gras Kick-Off event at their gift shop on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. “This is our first time putting on this event and we are so excited,” said Assistant Director of Southdown Plantation Celeste Landry. “It is going to be a great way for us to bring attention to Southdown Plantation and give the community a good time before Mardi Gras.”
Krewe of Little Rascals 2023 parade route
METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Little Rascals is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at noon. The parade will start at the corner of El Dorado Street and Woodlawn Avenue and continue east on Houma Boulevard; at Veterans Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the parade will turn right (on the westbound lane), the parade follows Veterans all the way down to the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans, where the parade will end.
Krewe of Poseidon 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Poseidon. is set to roll on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewedelusion 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewedelusion is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Franklin Avenue and Royal Street in Marigny, and after a loop in the French Quarter, it ends on Frenchmen Street.
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty
The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Krewe of Titans 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Titans is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewe Boheme 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe Boheme is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. The parade will start on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and turn right on North Rampart Street and go down to Esplanade Avenue.
It's official: Mardi Gras krewes can return to traditional routes
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has received commitments from enough law enforcement groups to return Carnival parades to their traditional routes in 2023, Mayor Cantrell announced formally Monday. “The returning of our beloved Mardi Gras parades to their original routes symbolizes the great cultural, economic and...
New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls
METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
Motorcyclist fatally struck in Metairie crash, JPSO
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports, the incident happened in Metairie just after 4 p.m.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
Jefferson Parish announces Family Gras 2023 lineup
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced this year's lineup for Family Gras 2023. Family Gras is free. This year's music lineup includes Vince Vance, The Jacksons, Imagination Movers, Don Felder, Croce Plays Croce, Hailey Whitters, and Rick Springfield. It will be held on Friday, February 10, and...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
Live at 6:30: Wounded City - a discussion on New Orleans crime
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV continues its discussion that started last year with Wounded City - a look at crime in New Orleans, its causes and possible ways to address the issues. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. a roundtable conversation will be held with some leaders in the city, law enforcement and with people trying to address problems at their roots.
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
Causeway police apprehend 2 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish. According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
