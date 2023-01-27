Read full article on original website
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
Woman wanted, accused of early morning attack and robbery, NOPD
An alleged armed robbery suspect is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for an incident in the Algiers area.
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
At least 5,000 early childhood spots for low income New Orleans families next year
Five thousand children in New Orleans will have access to free spots at early childhood education centers next school year — including 1,000 new seats funded by the property tax Orleans Parish voters approved last year. Families who meet the income threshold can apply for a spot for their...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
Sheriff: One man crime wave in St. Charles Parish
Cops in St. Charles Parish say they have charged one man with a string of crimes. “Sheriff Greg Champagne announces the arrest of Gary R. Pierre, a twenty-four-year-old Boutte resident for multiple charges …
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
