New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades

One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

