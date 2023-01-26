ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

John Wick's Lance Reddick to star in Disney's Percy Jackson series

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO7t4_0kSkUcU900

Lance Reddick is set to star in Disney Plus's upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series.

According to Variety , Reddick will guest star as Zeus, while Toby Stephens is set to guest star as Poseidon. It was previously announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda would play Hermes.

Based on the bestselling YA book series by Rick Riordan, the show follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) - who is accused by Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. Percy is accompanied by his two best friends, Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), the daughter of the goddess Athena, and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), a satyr posing as a 12-year-old boy.

The cast also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundsen, and Jay Duplass.

The book series was previously adapted into two films, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013. Both films starred Logan Lerman as the titular hero. The TV series promises to be a more faithful adaptation of the books.

Reddick currently plays Charon, concierge at the Continental Hotel, in the John Wick film series, and will reprise the role in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina. The actor also played the villainous Albert Wesker in Netflix's short-lived Resident Evil series.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best TV shows of the last decade .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy