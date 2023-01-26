UPMC Western Behavioral Health opens on the South Side

UPMC opens new facility on South Side 02:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh health care providers are making good on their commitment to making specialized care available to more kids.

UPMC is delivering by expanding. UPMC Western Behavioral Health welcomed people in to see the new South Side facility, which they say prioritizes the needs of younger patients with specific emotional and behavioral needs.

When you walk into UPMC Western Behavioral Health's newest space, it's full of color. It's an area meant to feel familiar to children who are dealing with issues that may not be familiar to their parents or peers.

"It's really about getting them back to be resilient and to help them to live their lives," said Deborah Brodine, president of UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

The children can receive care catered to their specific needs. For some, it's autism. For others, it may be navigating a childhood trauma.

"That's kind of a unique thing in behavioral health, to be able to demonstrate with numbers that you have made a difference in the life of a child," Brodine said.

According to the CDC, nearly one in five children have a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Appropriate care early on brings the most benefits.

"Being able to double the space and be able to help twice as many families are going to be blessings," said Erma Conn, a family outreach coordinator.

And now by cutting the ribbon to access these expanded services, health professionals hope it will ultimately cut the stigma around getting help.

"Everyone needs to know about their needs so that they can be helped," Conn said.